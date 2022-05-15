Andrew Symonds, former Australian cricketer, passes away in a car accident

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away in a car accident, Cricket Australia said on Sunday. Symonds was 46.

"Early information indicates shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," a police statement read according to cricket.com.au.

"Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries," it added.

The 46-year-old had played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals for Australia.

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best," Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement.

"Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history.

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends," he added.

Symonds was part of Australia's ODI World Cups triumphs in 2003 and 2007, and the news of his death comes just months after the demise of fellow Australian greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who both died of a heart attack.

"Unfortunately I've been here too often this year under these circumstances. I actually can't quite believe it, to be honest," former Australia skipper Mark Taylor told Channel Nine. "Another tragic day for cricket."

Symonds scored 1462 runs in 26 Tests at an average of 40.61 but his best came in the ODIs where he amassed 5088 runs in 198 matches. He also took 133 wickets and scored six centuries in ODIs. The former all-rounder who was popular for his dreadlocks and zinc cream on his face made a name for himself as a gun fielder and hard-hitting batsman.

He also played 14 T20Is and made 337 runs besides taking eight wickets. He took 24 wickets in Tests.

Symonds' career went into a downward spiral after the "monkeygate scandal" in 2008. He accused Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh of calling him a "monkey" during the Sydney Test. Harbhajan, who denied the accusation, was suspended for three matches but the decision was revoked after India threatened to quit the tour.

"From that moment on that was my downhill slide," Symonds said in 2018. "I started to drink heavily as a result of it and my life was starting to dissolve around me."

He also lost his national contract in June 2009 after he was withdrawn from World T20 in England because of an alcohol-related problem.

