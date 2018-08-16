First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ajit Wadekar passes away: Cricketing fraternity mourns demise of 'shrewd and tough' stalwart of game on Twitter

Twitter was flooded with tributes from the cricketing fraternity after former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

FirstCricket Staff, August 16, 2018

Twitter was flooded with tributes from the cricketing fraternity after former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai. The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite playing in only 37 Tests, leading India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.

The Mumbaikar was India's first ODI captain — although he appeared in just two matches — and served as India's manager in the 1990s during Mohammad Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.

Twitter saw an outpouring of grief from the country’s cricket fraternity, with Sachin Tendulkar and Azharuddin leading the tributes.

Even politicians tweeted their condolences.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018

Tags : #Ajit Wadekar #Ajit Wadekar No More #Ajit Wadekar Passes Away #Cricket #Mohammad Azharuddin #Mumbai Cricket #Ravi Shastri #Sachin Tendulkar #Sanjay Manjrekar #SportsTracker #Virender Sehwag

Also See

A great idea, doesn’t always sound great




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all