Ajit Wadekar passes away: Cricketing fraternity mourns demise of 'shrewd and tough' stalwart of game on Twitter
Twitter was flooded with tributes from the cricketing fraternity after former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.
Twitter was flooded with tributes from the cricketing fraternity after former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.
He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai. The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite playing in only 37 Tests, leading India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.
The Mumbaikar was India's first ODI captain — although he appeared in just two matches — and served as India's manager in the 1990s during Mohammad Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.
Twitter saw an outpouring of grief from the country’s cricket fraternity, with Sachin Tendulkar and Azharuddin leading the tributes.
Even politicians tweeted their condolences.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2018
