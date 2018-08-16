Twitter was flooded with tributes from the cricketing fraternity after former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai. The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite playing in only 37 Tests, leading India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.

The Mumbaikar was India's first ODI captain — although he appeared in just two matches — and served as India's manager in the 1990s during Mohammad Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.

Twitter saw an outpouring of grief from the country’s cricket fraternity, with Sachin Tendulkar and Azharuddin leading the tributes.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We’ll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/coSyac73ot — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018

A rare Cricketer, Captain, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - a truly great servant of Indian Cricket. Heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones. Om Shanti Ajit Wadekar Sir 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/67UVcvJUK9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018

V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018

Ajit Wadekar’s impact on Indian cricket is immense. His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura. Found him to be a tough character as coach. Exceptional Indian cricketer... RIP Sir.🙏 Recorded this on my iPhone last Dec from Point in a friendly fixture. So glad I did. pic.twitter.com/XbdFGn4Izp — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 15, 2018

Sad moment for Indian cricket to lose one of its most successful captains. Shrewd to the core. Condolences to the entire family #TeamIndia #RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/0xC0fv3Ark — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2018

Really sad to hear about Ajit Wadekar’s demise...will always be remembered as the first man who led India to victories in West Indies and England in 1971. Cricketing world will miss you Sir. R.I.P. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2018

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar sir. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018

Even politicians tweeted their condolences.

Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018

Sad at the passing of Ajit Wadekar, one of Indian cricket’s finest left-handed batsman and captain during the iconic overseas test victories in 1971 in the Caribbean and England. Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Shri Ajit Wadekar! We lost a great cricket player, first Indian captain to achieve overseas wins, aggressive batsman and an all rounder. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans! pic.twitter.com/IENDsoEmfe — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 15, 2018