Ajit Wadekar, former India captain and chief selector, passes away aged 77
Former cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to their first overseas wins in England and West Indies, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness.
Mumbai: Former cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to their first overseas wins in England and West Indies, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness.
He was 77 and is survived by his wife Rekha, two sons and a daughter.
Ajit Wadekar is best remembered for leading India to Test series wins in West Indies and England in 1971. AFP
He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in South Mumbai.
The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances, leading India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.
Wadekar scored 2,113 runs in his Test career, including one hundred.
He was also India's first ODI captain, although he appeared in just two matches.
Wadekar also served as India's manager in the 1990s during Mohammed Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.
Updated Date:
Aug 15, 2018
