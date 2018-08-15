First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
Pataudi Trophy Aug 18, 2018
ENG vs IND
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
AFG in Ireland Aug 20, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ajit Wadekar, former India captain and chief selector, passes away aged 77

Former cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to their first overseas wins in England and West Indies, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

Press Trust of India, August 15, 2018

Mumbai: Former cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, who led India to their first overseas wins in England and West Indies, passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

He was 77 and is survived by his wife Rekha, two sons and a daughter.

Ajit Wadekar is best remembered for leading India to Test series wins in West Indies and England in 1971. AFP

Ajit Wadekar is best remembered for leading India to Test series wins in West Indies and England in 1971. AFP

He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in South Mumbai.

The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances, leading India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.

Wadekar scored 2,113 runs in his Test career, including one hundred.

He was also India's first ODI captain, although he appeared in just two matches.

Wadekar also served as India's manager in the 1990s during Mohammed Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018

Tags : #Ajit Wadekar #Ajit Wadekar Passes Away #Cricket #England #India #Indian Cricket Team #Mumbai #SportsTracker #West Indies

Also See

A great idea, doesn’t always sound great




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all