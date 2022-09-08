Virat Kohli scored 122 off 61 deliveries, coming out to open the innings with KL Rahul after Captain Rohit Sharma was rested.

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli smashed his 71st international century in the Asia Cup encounter against Afghanistan on Thursday after a wait of more than 1000 days for the fan favourite’s hundred.

The fans were waiting for a century in Tests and ODIs, but Kohli has brought up his century in the least expected format at a dominating strike rate of 200.

Kohli also registered the highest score in T20Is by an Indian, surpassing Rohit’s 118 that came against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The milestone we’d all been waiting for and here it is! 71st International Century for @imVkohli 🔥💥#AsiaCup2022 #INDvAFGpic.twitter.com/hnjA953zg9 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022

In an innings like no other, Kohli was aggressive right from the start, taking charge of the batting innings and carrying the bat till the end – after being given a lifeline in the eight over when Najibullah Zadran dropped him in the cow corner region off Mohammad Nabi’s bowling.

Kohli hit 12 4s and six 6s, registering his first T20I century, and an international century after 1,019 days.

Kohli also registered a 119-run opening partnership with KL Rahul.

The century bears immense importance in Kohli’s career as he was criticized for a long period after not being able to score a century and being in an inconsistent form since 2020.

India registered a total of 212 in their allotted 20 overs on the back of Kohli’s brilliant innings.

