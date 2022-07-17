India vs England: Will remember this knock for the rest of my life, says Rishabh Pant after match-winning ton

India clinched a 2-1 win in the ODI series against England after winning the third and final ODI by five wickets in Manchester. Chasing 260, India were reduced to 72/4 with the big guns back in the hut.

But it was Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant who came in for the rescue and stitched a partnership of 133 runs for the fifth wicket before Pandya departed for 71 off 55 eventually. But Pant continued his form and took the team over the line and also remained unbeaten at a 113-ball 125.

"Hopefully I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do. I always enjoy playing in England, at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain," he said during the post-match presentation.

The left-handed batter further added that the track had something on offer for the batters.

"Nothing to take away from the bowlers, it was a good wicket to bat on and the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them, they were brilliant not only today but for the entire series," he added.

India had earlier bundled out England for 259 in less than 46 overs. Pandya scalped a four-wicket haul.

