First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in IND | 2nd T20I Sep 18, 2019
IND vs SA
India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 4 Sep 18, 2019
IRE vs NED
Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 20, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  • 1/7
    India captain Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten knock of 72 runs as the Men in Blue kicked off their home season with a seven-wicket win over South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday. AP

    India captain Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten knock of 72 runs as the Men in Blue kicked off their home season with a seven-wicket win over South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday. AP

  • 2/7
    After winning the toss, India put South Africa to bat. Deepak Chahar struck for the hosts in the earlier stages of the game to dismiss Reeza Hendricks. AP

    After winning the toss, India put South Africa to bat. Deepak Chahar struck for the hosts in the earlier stages of the game to dismiss Reeza Hendricks. AP

  • 3/7
    South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock played a fine knock of 52 from 37 balls. His innings consisted of eight fours without any sixes. AP

    South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock played a fine knock of 52 from 37 balls. His innings consisted of eight fours without any sixes. AP

  • 4/7
    Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma missed out on a half-century on his T20I debut, scoring 49 runs. Thanks to a 57-run stand between him and Quinton de Kock, the visitors registered a total of 149-5. AP

    Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma missed out on a half-century on his T20I debut, scoring 49 runs. Thanks to a 57-run stand between him and Quinton de Kock, the visitors registered a total of 149-5. AP

  • 5/7
    South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates after dismissing opener Rohit Sharma, who scored just 12 runs. AP

    South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates after dismissing opener Rohit Sharma, who scored just 12 runs. AP

  • 6/7
    Shikhar Dhawan played a promising knock of 40 off 31 balls which consisted of four fours and a six. AP

    Shikhar Dhawan played a promising knock of 40 off 31 balls which consisted of four fours and a six. AP

  • 7/7
    Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer built an unbeaten 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the hosts got off to a flying start to the home season. AP

    Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer built an unbeaten 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the hosts got off to a flying start to the home season. AP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...