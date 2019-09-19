1/7 India captain Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten knock of 72 runs as the Men in Blue kicked off their home season with a seven-wicket win over South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday. AP

2/7 After winning the toss, India put South Africa to bat. Deepak Chahar struck for the hosts in the earlier stages of the game to dismiss Reeza Hendricks. AP

3/7 South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock played a fine knock of 52 from 37 balls. His innings consisted of eight fours without any sixes. AP

4/7 Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma missed out on a half-century on his T20I debut, scoring 49 runs. Thanks to a 57-run stand between him and Quinton de Kock, the visitors registered a total of 149-5. AP

5/7 South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates after dismissing opener Rohit Sharma, who scored just 12 runs. AP

6/7 Shikhar Dhawan played a promising knock of 40 off 31 balls which consisted of four fours and a six. AP