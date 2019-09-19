Virat Kohli's quick-fire knock of 72 gets India off to winning start in home season with seven-wicket win over South Africa in 2nd T20I
India captain Virat Kohli starred with an unbeaten knock of 72 runs as the Men in Blue kicked off their home season with a seven-wicket win over South Africa in Mohali on Wednesday. AP
After winning the toss, India put South Africa to bat. Deepak Chahar struck for the hosts in the earlier stages of the game to dismiss Reeza Hendricks. AP
South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock played a fine knock of 52 from 37 balls. His innings consisted of eight fours without any sixes. AP
Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma missed out on a half-century on his T20I debut, scoring 49 runs. Thanks to a 57-run stand between him and Quinton de Kock, the visitors registered a total of 149-5. AP
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates after dismissing opener Rohit Sharma, who scored just 12 runs. AP
Shikhar Dhawan played a promising knock of 40 off 31 balls which consisted of four fours and a six. AP
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer built an unbeaten 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the hosts got off to a flying start to the home season. AP
