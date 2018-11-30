1/7 Travis Head remained stoic at the crease for Australia, as he slammed his second Test fifty ensuring visitors didn't run through their batting line up. AP

2/7 After India's last wicket fell off the first ball of second day, Ishant Sharma cleaned up Aaron Finch in the first over of Australian innings. AP

3/7 Shaun Marsh's poor Test run continues after he drags one back on his stumps for 2. AP

4/7 Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers removing three crucial Australian batsmen. AFP

5/7 Australian skipper Tim Paine was caught behind for 5 off Ishant Sharma's bowling. AP

6/7 Bowlers in arms: Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma took two wickets apiece on second day. AP