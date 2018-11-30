Travis Head, R Ashwin wrestle for upper-hand on second day of Adelaide Test
1/7
Travis Head remained stoic at the crease for Australia, as he slammed his second Test fifty ensuring visitors didn't run through their batting line up. AP
2/7
After India's last wicket fell off the first ball of second day, Ishant Sharma cleaned up Aaron Finch in the first over of Australian innings. AP
3/7
Shaun Marsh's poor Test run continues after he drags one back on his stumps for 2. AP
4/7
Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers removing three crucial Australian batsmen. AFP
5/7
Australian skipper Tim Paine was caught behind for 5 off Ishant Sharma's bowling. AP
6/7
Bowlers in arms: Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma took two wickets apiece on second day. AP
7/7
Spectators dressed as late Australian cricketer and television commentator Richie Benaud cheer during play on day two. AP