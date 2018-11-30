First Cricket
Travis Head, R Ashwin wrestle for upper-hand on second day of Adelaide Test

FirstCricket Staff, Dec,07 2018
  • 1/7

    Travis Head remained stoic at the crease for Australia, as he slammed his second Test fifty ensuring visitors didn't run through their batting line up. AP

  • 2/7

    After India's last wicket fell off the first ball of second day, Ishant Sharma cleaned up Aaron Finch in the first over of Australian innings. AP

  • 3/7

    Shaun Marsh's poor Test run continues after he drags one back on his stumps for 2. AP

  • 4/7

    Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers removing three crucial Australian batsmen. AFP

  • 5/7

    Australian skipper Tim Paine was caught behind for 5 off Ishant Sharma's bowling. AP

  • 6/7

    Bowlers in arms: Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma took two wickets apiece on second day. AP

  • 7/7

    Spectators dressed as late Australian cricketer and television commentator Richie Benaud cheer during play on day two. AP



