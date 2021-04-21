IPL 2021 photos: Amit Mishra, Shikhar Dhawan stand out for DC as Rishabh Pant and Co rout MI

Highlights DC vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 13, Full Cricket Score: Hetmyer and Lalit keep calm to take Delhi home IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI): Delhi Capitals end their losing streak against Mumbai Indians in their first meeting in IPL 2021 with a six-wicket win at Chepauk. A clinical, all-round performance from Delhi saw them restricting MI to 137/9, before Shikhar Dhawan anchored yet another chase for Delhi Capitals. It was not an easy track to bat, but Dhawan's 53-run partnership with Steve Smith laid the foundation for the chase. A special word for old warhorse Amit Mishra, who, playing his first IPL match of the season, returned with four wickets.That brings an end to tonight's action, but cricket resumes tomorrow with Punjab Kings taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue tomorrow. Do join us for the coverage tomorrow. Until then, it is good night from here. Stay safe, and take care!