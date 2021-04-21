Firstcricket

IPL 2021 photos: Amit Mishra, Shikhar Dhawan stand out for DC as Rishabh Pant and Co rout MI

Check out photos from match 13 of IPL 2021 between DC and MI which was held in Chennai on Tuesday.

FirstCricket Staff April 21, 2021 13:32:52 IST
Amit Mishra did wonders with the ball as Delhi Capitals (DC) climed to second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of the cash-rich league in Chennai on Tuesday. Restricting Mumbai to just 137-9 after being put to bowl, Mishra registered figures of 4/24 off four overs. Sportzpics

Despite losing Quinton de Kock very early, Rohit Sharma (44) got off to a flyer, forging a 58-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav for the second wicket. Rohit was caught by Steve Smith at long-on off Mishra's bowling. Sportzpics

Chasing 138, DC lost Prithvi Shaw but Shikhar Dhawan showcased a valiant effort with a knock of 45 off 42 balls. Dhawan would go onto construct a 53-run stand with Steve Smith which would eventually set the platform for a win. Sportzpics

Before Dhawan's aggression, Jayant Yadav ensured that DC would be dealt with a blow after getting rid of Prithvi Shaw in the innings' second over. Sportzpics

Shimron Hetmyer came in the 17th over with DC in a spot of bother, but he and Lalit Yadav (22*) made sure that the Capitals would cross the finish line without much fuss. Sportzpics

 

TAGS:

