IPL 2021 photos: Amit Mishra, Shikhar Dhawan stand out for DC as Rishabh Pant and Co rout MI
Check out photos from match 13 of IPL 2021 between DC and MI which was held in Chennai on Tuesday.
also read
First Cricket News
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Factbox, the habitual winners
All you need to know about four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.
First Cricket News
IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Delhi Capitals' 2020 campaign?
How well do you remember Delhi Capitals' 2020 campaign? As we head into a new season of the Indian Premier League, take our quiz to find out.
First Cricket News
IPL 2021: Amit Mishra, Shikhar Dhawan star in Delhi Capital's six wicket win over Mumbai Indians
Man of the Match Amit Mishra (4/24) spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to sub-par 137 for 9 after the defending champions decided to bat.