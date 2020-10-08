Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi shines with 51-ball 81 as KKR beat CSK by 10 runs

Check out photos from Match 21 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

FirstCricket Staff October 08, 2020 19:01:24 IST
After being promoted to open the innings, Rahul Tripathi starred with a 51-ball 81 as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs. The right-hander’s knock was laced with eight fours and three sixes. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match. Sportzpics

Dwayne Bravo, the pick of the CSK bowlers, picked up three wickets but went for 9.25 runs per over. He bowled good slower ones and did not give the batsmen much pace to work with. Sportzpics

Bravo was ably assisted by Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, and Sam Curran, who scalped two wickets apiece. However, leg-spinner Karn justified his selection as he finished with an economy of 6.25. Sportzpics

Chasing 168, CSK got off to a flying start, thanks to their openers Shane Watson (50 off 40 balls) and Faf du Plessis (17 off 10 balls). Watson was the top-scorer for CSK and struck six fours and one six in his knock. Sportzpics

After du Plessis’ departure, Ambati Rayudu (30 off 27 balls, three fours) stabilised the innings alongside Watson before handing a catch to Shubman Gill off Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s bowling. Sportzpics

Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 8 balls) provided some late fireworks with three fours and a six, but his effort bore no fruit as CSK crumbled in the chase and fell short of the target by 10 runs. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 08, 2020 19:04:04 IST

