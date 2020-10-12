IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia blitzkrieg downs SRH as RR snatch third win; MI knock DC off top spot
Check out photos from Sunday's matches in IPL 2020 as Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians secured last-gasp wins.
IPL 2020: Back at 'happy hunting ground' Sharjah, Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals aim to halt Delhi Capitals' march
The Royals were off to a flying start, winning both their games at Sharjah but they have struggled to adjust to the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, slipping to three successive defeats.
IPL 2020: Upbeat Delhi Capitals aim to continue winning momentum against struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi head in to the game after two morale-boosting victories. The Shreyas Iyer-led side edged past Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over before thrashing Chennai Super Kings comprehensively to jump to the top of the points table.
IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah dominate as MI prevail over RR to clinch third straight win
Mumbai's pace trio was exceptional once again with Jasprit Bumrah being the pick of them, returning with figures of four for 20, the best of the tournament so far.