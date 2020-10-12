Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia blitzkrieg downs SRH as RR snatch third win; MI knock DC off top spot

Check out photos from Sunday's matches in IPL 2020 as Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians secured last-gasp wins.

FirstCricket Staff October 12, 2020 15:34:25 IST
Rahul Tewatia starred once again with the bat as his 28-ball 45 gave Rajasthan Royals their third victory of IPL 2020. Steve Smith's Royals held their nerve as Tewatia and Royan Parag's unbeaten 85-run stand helped them beat David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in Sunday's first match in Dubai. Sportzpics

Kartik Tyagi struck early after SRH opted to bat, removing Jonny Bairstow in the fifth over. The wicketkeeper-batsman was caught by Sanju Samson at deep square. Sportzpics

After David Warner (48) missed out on a half-century, Manish Pandey made up for it with a knock of 54 off 44 deliveries, as SRH posted 158-4. Sportzpics

Rashid Khan was once again flying high with figures of 2/25, but that wasn't enough for SRH to win the game. Sportzpics

In the day's second match, both Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored fifties as Mumbai Indians toppled Delhi Capitals to retain top spot in the IPL points table. MI were chasing 163, and this match, too went down to the wire as Kieron Pollard (11*) and Krunal Pandya (12*) ensured that MI crossed the finish line with two balls to spare. Sportzpics

After losing Prithvi Shaw and DC debutant Ajinkya Rahane early, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer forged an 85-run stand for the third wicket. Sportzpics

This was a comeback innings for Dhawan, after failing to convert starts into big ones on a few previous occasions. He fought valiantly, scoring 69 runs off 52 balls. Sportzpics

Chasing 163, MI lost Rphit Sharma early, while de Kock fell for 53. Suryakumar Yadav continued his recent positive form with a knock of 53, as MI walked away with two points. Sportzpics

Updated Date: October 12, 2020 15:34:25 IST

