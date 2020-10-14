Firstcricket

IPL 2020: CSK bowlers step up in death overs as MS Dhoni and Co topple SRH to get back to winning ways

Check out photos from Match 29 of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

FirstCricket Staff October 14, 2020 15:07:52 IST
Chennai Super Kings' bowlers shone with the ball in Dubai as they successfully defended their total of 167 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in Match 29 of the ongoing IPL 2020 on Wednesday. West Indian Dwayne Bravo finished with figures of 2/25 from three overs. This was just their third win of the tournament in what has been a topsy-turvy campaign for MS Dhoni and Co so far. Sportzpics

CSK opted to bat first after winning the toss. They lost Faf du Plessis early but that did not stop Sam Curran playing his part with a 21-ball knock of 31 runs. Curran was promoted as an opener, and began the innings with du Plessis. CSK coach Stephen Fleming later said in the post-match press conference that the move to do so provided his team a bit of momentum. Sportzpics

After losing Curran, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson steadied the ship with an 81-run stand for the third wicket. This helped them post a total of 167-6. Sportzpics

Sandeep Sharma was the most economical bowler for SRH, with figures of 2-19 from four overs. Sportzpics

At one stage, SRH were reeling at 99-4, but Kane Williamson provided a glimmer of hope with a knock of 57 off 39 balls. Williamson staying till the end would have made a difference, however, was dismissed in the 18th over. Sportzpics

Karn Sharma impressed against his former side, striking at crucial junctures. In what changed the game, he got the crucial wicket of Williamson as CSK enjoyed a much-needed win to get back on track. Sportzpics

