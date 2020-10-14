IPL 2020: CSK bowlers step up in death overs as MS Dhoni and Co topple SRH to get back to winning ways
Check out photos from Match 29 of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg shows maturity beyond age as SRH secure impressive win over CSK
Perhaps it was that tough initiation and the middle order wobbles that made Priyam Garg’s innings even more promising.
IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi shines with 51-ball 81 as KKR beat CSK by 10 runs
Check out photos from Match 21 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2020: SRH's Priyam Garg shines with maiden half-century as CSK succumb to third straight defeat
Check out photos from the 14th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.