IPL 2020: CSK bowlers step up in death overs as MS Dhoni and Co topple SRH to get back to winning ways

IPL 2020: CSK coach Stephen Fleming says his team wanted to do something different as trend of losses were becoming 'too familiar' The most prominent change in Tuesday's 20-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad was Sam Curran's elevation to the opener's slot and Fleming said the move provided momentum to the CSK innings. Curran scored 31 off 21 balls in the 20-run triumph, only their third in eight matches this season.