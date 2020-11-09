Firstcricket

IPL 2020: Collective effort from all-round DC scripts victory over SRH to reach maiden final

Check out photos from Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

FirstCricket Staff November 09, 2020 14:11:56 IST
Kagiso Rabada was on fire during the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad as Shreyas Iyer and Co outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Abu Dhabi to set up the title clash against Mumbai Indians. This was the first-ever time the Capitals made it to the IPL final. Sportzpics

DC won the toss and opted to bat. Marcus Stoinis was promoted to the opening slot, along with Shikhar Dhawan, and the duo set up the platform for the Capitals with an 86-run stand for the opening wicket. Stoinis played his part with a knock of 38 off just 27 balls. Sportzpics

Shikhar Dhawan was in fine form, notching up his fourth fifty in IPL this season. He smashed 78 runs off just 50 balls, and also went past 600 runs this season, the first time he has gone past that mark in a single edition. It was a collective effort as apart from Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (21) and Shimron Hetmyer (42) all took DC to 189-3. Sportzpics

SRH captain David Warner continued his patchy run of form after he was dismissed for just two runs by Rabada. Sportzpics

Marcus Stoinis was in sublime touch with the ball, with figures of 3-26 from three overs. Sportzpics

Kane Williamson, a vital cog of the SRH batting lineup, played a gritty knock of 67 runs from 45 balls but eventually his efforts went in vain, courtesy a dominant display from Rabada and Stoinis. Sportzpics

Updated Date: November 09, 2020 14:11:56 IST

