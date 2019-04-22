First Cricket
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
    Yet another victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad orchestrated by their opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The pair shared 131-run partnership as the Sunrisers chased down a total of 160 in 15 overs, with the loss of just one wicket. Sportzpics

    Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first. After a quick start, the team started losing wickets and lost the momentum. Chris Lynn made 51 before getting dismissed while Andre Russell, surprisingly, came after the fall of 5th wicket and couldn't make much impact. Sportzpics

    Khaleel Ahmed showed fine form with the ball, picking crucial wickets of Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn. In his four overs, he conceded 33 runs as Kolkata's final read 159/8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

    David Warner continued his brilliant run in the tournament with another 50 plus score. He scored 67 from 38 balls, smashing five sixes and three fours. Sportzpics

    Warner's partner Jonny Bairstow was also not far behind when it came to power-hitting. The English batsman smashed 80 off 43 balls, hitting four sixes and seven fours. Sportzpics

    In another match on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a thriller against Chennai Super Kings as they won the match by one run. This is a second consecutive win for the Virat Kohli-led side. Sportzpics

    Deepak Chahar was off to a great start as he removed the dangerous Virat Kohli early on in the innings. Sportzpics

    Parthiv Patel has been performing well with the bat and on Sunday. he scored a superb 53 off 37 balls. The Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a decent score of 161/7 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

    Dale Steyn gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a great start. dismissing Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in his very first over. Sportzpics

    Chennai lost five wickets for just 83 runs and things were looking extremely tough for the team. MS Dhoni's knock kept the side in the match. CSK needed 26 runs from the last over and Dhoni smashed 25 from the five ball off Umesh Yadav. He missed the last ball, which resulted in a run-out and RCB clinching the match. Sportzpics

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking