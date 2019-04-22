1/10 Yet another victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad orchestrated by their opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The pair shared 131-run partnership as the Sunrisers chased down a total of 160 in 15 overs, with the loss of just one wicket. Sportzpics

2/10 Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first. After a quick start, the team started losing wickets and lost the momentum. Chris Lynn made 51 before getting dismissed while Andre Russell, surprisingly, came after the fall of 5th wicket and couldn't make much impact. Sportzpics

3/10 Khaleel Ahmed showed fine form with the ball, picking crucial wickets of Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn. In his four overs, he conceded 33 runs as Kolkata's final read 159/8 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

4/10 David Warner continued his brilliant run in the tournament with another 50 plus score. He scored 67 from 38 balls, smashing five sixes and three fours. Sportzpics

5/10 Warner's partner Jonny Bairstow was also not far behind when it came to power-hitting. The English batsman smashed 80 off 43 balls, hitting four sixes and seven fours. Sportzpics

6/10 In another match on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a thriller against Chennai Super Kings as they won the match by one run. This is a second consecutive win for the Virat Kohli-led side. Sportzpics

7/10 Deepak Chahar was off to a great start as he removed the dangerous Virat Kohli early on in the innings. Sportzpics

8/10 Parthiv Patel has been performing well with the bat and on Sunday. he scored a superb 53 off 37 balls. The Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a decent score of 161/7 in their 20 overs. Sportzpics

9/10 Dale Steyn gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a great start. dismissing Shane Watson and Suresh Raina in his very first over. Sportzpics