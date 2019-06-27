Babar Azam scores unbeaten century as Pakistan beat New Zealand in World Cup to keep semi-finals hopes alive
Babar Azam scored an unbeaten century as Pakistan stunned New Zealand by six wickets in their ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Birmingham on Wednesday. AP
The covers were put on and rain delayed the start of the match by one hour. Despite this, fans witnessed a full-fledged ODI contest without the overs being reduced. Reuters
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing Colin Munro for 12. Shaheen finished with impressive figures of 3/28 from 10 overs. AP
It was not the day New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would have wanted, but he scored 41 runs off 69 balls to provide the Kiwis some hope in the match. AP
Colin de Grandhomme built a crucial 132-run partnership with James Neesham for the sixth wicket. Grandhomme scored 64 runs. AP
James Neesham might have missed a century, but he guided the Kiwis to a respectable total of 237-6 from 83-5. AP
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in action during Pakistan's run-chase. Having bowled eight overs, he registered figures of 1-39, picking up the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez. AP
Pakistan's Haris Sohail raises the bat to celebrate his fifty. He played a knock of 68 before being run-out by Martin Guptill. AP
Babar Azam (Left) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Right) walk back to the pavilion after Pakistan's six wicket win over the Kiwis. This was their first loss, and Pakistan denied New Zealand an easy entry to the semi-finals. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Pakistan
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
