1/9 Babar Azam scored an unbeaten century as Pakistan stunned New Zealand by six wickets in their ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Birmingham on Wednesday. AP

2/9 The covers were put on and rain delayed the start of the match by one hour. Despite this, fans witnessed a full-fledged ODI contest without the overs being reduced. Reuters

3/9 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing Colin Munro for 12. Shaheen finished with impressive figures of 3/28 from 10 overs. AP

4/9 It was not the day New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would have wanted, but he scored 41 runs off 69 balls to provide the Kiwis some hope in the match. AP

5/9 Colin de Grandhomme built a crucial 132-run partnership with James Neesham for the sixth wicket. Grandhomme scored 64 runs. AP

6/9 James Neesham might have missed a century, but he guided the Kiwis to a respectable total of 237-6 from 83-5. AP

7/9 New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in action during Pakistan's run-chase. Having bowled eight overs, he registered figures of 1-39, picking up the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez. AP

8/9 Pakistan's Haris Sohail raises the bat to celebrate his fifty. He played a knock of 68 before being run-out by Martin Guptill. AP