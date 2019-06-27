First Cricket
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 33 Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
    Babar Azam scored an unbeaten century as Pakistan stunned New Zealand by six wickets in their ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Birmingham on Wednesday. AP

    The covers were put on and rain delayed the start of the match by one hour. Despite this, fans witnessed a full-fledged ODI contest without the overs being reduced. Reuters

    Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing Colin Munro for 12. Shaheen finished with impressive figures of 3/28 from 10 overs. AP

    It was not the day New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would have wanted, but he scored 41 runs off 69 balls to provide the Kiwis some hope in the match. AP

    Colin de Grandhomme built a crucial 132-run partnership with James Neesham for the sixth wicket. Grandhomme scored 64 runs. AP

    James Neesham might have missed a century, but he guided the Kiwis to a respectable total of 237-6 from 83-5. AP

    New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in action during Pakistan's run-chase. Having bowled eight overs, he registered figures of 1-39, picking up the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez. AP

    Pakistan's Haris Sohail raises the bat to celebrate his fifty. He played a knock of 68 before being run-out by Martin Guptill. AP

    Babar Azam (Left) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Right) walk back to the pavilion after Pakistan's six wicket win over the Kiwis. This was their first loss, and Pakistan denied New Zealand an easy entry to the semi-finals. AP

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

