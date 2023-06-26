Why you should stay away from electricity poles during rains

Despite promises to adopt high-tech “smart metres” and “smart grids,” Delhi continues to struggle with one fundamental issue: dangerous electric poles.

A 34-year-old woman lost her life on Sunday at the New Delhi railway station after being electrocuted in waterlogged conditions brought on by the capital’s nonstop rain since Saturday night.

The woman identified as Sakshi Ahuja, arrived at the railway station at 5.30 am to board a train for Bhopal along with her sister and three kids. But she was electrocuted outside the station when she attempted to cross a flooded road while clinging to an electric pole for assistance. At the time of the incident, a few wires were sticking out of the electric pole.

Onlookers tried to save her by rushing her to the nearby hospital, however, she died during the treatment.

The woman’s sister reported the incident to the police, accusing them of incompetence, reported India Today. The authorities explained that the electrocution occurred as a result of current leaking from the cable on the pole owing to insulation failure.

A woman died due to electrocution on New Delhi railway station premises. FSL team is present on the spot. The body of the woman has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for postmortem. Probe underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/p4c6oqH0vh — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The police investigated to find out who was at fault for the occurrence and filed a complaint under Sections 287 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (Negligent behaviour with relation to machinery). Additionally, a forensic team arrived at the scene, and an investigation was in progress.

Discom firm BSES has issued a warning urging people to stay away from power facilities in order to prevent power theft and water logging in the area.

The concerned authorities are also conducting a safety audit of all-electric poles and equipment.

Unsafe electric poles

Utility poles support a significant number of electrical lines and cables. They are either wooden poles made of Douglas fir, southern pine, or western red cedar, or modern poles made of steel, concrete, or fibreglass. Wooden poles can endure 30 to 40 years while modern utility poles last longer, according to US Electrical Services Inc.

In essence, utility poles, which are typically 35 feet tall, are used to secure the equipment and cables that carry electricity to buildings and businesses. Transmission wires, distribution wires, communication wires or a transformer are usually on the pole.

Although utility poles normally pose little harm to people passing by or residing nearby, there are a few circumstances that may make the poles dangerous. Strong gusts and heavy rains have the potential to damage power lines and bring down electricity poles. A transformer may tumble down as a result, inflicting harm and property damage. This is why leaning poles should be avoided, and one should report them to the local utility company.

Furthermore, even though electricity lines in cities often operate at lower voltages, touching them can still result in damage. Electric shocks have the potential to cause fatal inside damage. One can receive an electric shock without ever touching a wire. Trees and the ground surrounding them may become electrified if tree branches come into touch with a power line.

Stray Voltage: When the insulation covering ancient subterranean cables starts to deteriorate, the wires come into touch with the earth. Through the earth, stray electrical currents can enter steel utility poles, fire hydrants, manhole covers, and other metal items. Electrical shock from touching these surfaces can cause harm or even death.

Due to electrocution, medical professionals say a victim’s chance of surviving relies on how long they were shocked electrically.

A person’s internal organs may suffer serious damage if they are exposed to electric shock for an extended period of time. The victim might have his blood burned, his tissues damaged, and he might lose his sense of direction. The harmed person can potentially pass away from the shock.

Also read: West Bengal: Youth electrocuted while taking selfie on train roof

Number of electrocution-related fatalities

According to NCRB data, electrocution in India has been a leading cause of mortality, and the incidence is on the rise.

Nearly 1.1 lakh people died from electrocution between 2011 and 2020, according to the report. This equates to 30 fatalities every day, or over 11,000 deaths annually.

Deaths from electrocution have grown dramatically by 50 per cent, from 8,945 in 2011 to 13,446 in 2020.

Short circuits, live wires cracking during floods and waterlogging, and improperly built electricity poles are the main causes of electrocution deaths.

Accident danger is further increased during religious processions by loosely dangling power cables, a familiar sight on Indian roads.

Experts claim that underground cabling, which is commonly used in the West to prevent freak electrical accidents, could be a significant answer for India’s power companies due to its high cost.

An old Hindustan Times report quoted power department authorities as saying that distribution companies are to fault for the inadequate maintenance of electricity poles, but the hazards are multiplied as a result of widespread encroachment and power theft. An expert faulted the government and discoms for not adhering to the required safety standard.

However, the discoms said that these incidences rise during the monsoon. “Power theft by the use of hooking into an energy system, including electricity poles, poses a severe safety danger, especially during the wet months. These ‘hooked on’ wires are frequently not insulated or securely fastened, which increases the risk that they will fall off in windy or rainy conditions and cause serious injury or even fatalities, according to a BSES representative.

Safety Tips

By properly exchanging knowledge and adhering to good wiring practises, the danger of electrocution and electrical-related disaster can be reduced.

During monsoons, people should stay away from transformers pillar boxes, electrical poles, stay wires and fencing, as rainwater stagnates around electricity installations. One should avoid touching any snapped live wires. Avoid using stay wires and electrical fixtures as poles to tie ropes for drying wet clothes.

One should not utilise wet electrical equipment, climb trees close to power lines, or secure bicycles to power poles. When a house is flooded by rainwater, the main power supply should be turned off right away. It shouldn’t be turned back on until the water has drained.



One should not go near water or regions that have been flooded. When there is lightning or thunder, avoid using electrical devices and phones.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.