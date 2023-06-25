Fatal electrocution at New Delhi railway station as woman touches electric pole

A tragic incident occurred at New Delhi railway station on Sunday, resulting in the death of a woman due to electrocution, as reported by Delhi police.

The victim, identified as Sakshi Ahuja from Preet Vihar, Delhi, had arrived at the station with her relatives around 5:30am. Unfortunately, as she was about to board the Bhopal Shatabdi train, she was electrocuted after grabbing hold of an electric pole situated outside the station.

Following the incident, the authorities have sent the woman’s body to Lady Hardinge Hospital for post-mortem examination, while concurrently conducting a comprehensive investigation. The scene was examined by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in order to collect evidence and ascertain the cause of the electrocution.

Preliminary findings suggest that the woman may have grabbed the pole to avoid standing in the waterlogged area surrounding the railway station. Delhi police have registered a case and are actively pursuing their investigation.

According to Delhi police officials, a complaint has been received regarding the negligence of the concerned authority, leading to the registration of a case under sections 287/304-A IPC. An FSL team from Rohini is currently inspecting the scene of the incident. The investigation is still in progress.

There have been incessant rains in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) since Saturday night.

The unfortunate event took place when the father and daughter were en route to Chandigarh. Lokesh Kumar Chopra, the grieving father, was in the parking area when he received the devastating news, leaving him shattered.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.