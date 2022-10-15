Elephant gets electrocuted during procession in Gujarat's Mehsana; video goes viral

In a weird turn of events, an elephant participating in a procession accidentally got electrocuted while carrying people on its back in Gujarat’s Mehsana. The accident took place during a grand procession of Mahant Kaniram Bapu of the Vadwala temple in Mehsana’s Kasva village. The elephant, who was decorated for the procession, was walking on the roads carrying Mahant Kaniram Bapu along with Mahant Raja Bhuwa on its back. However, things went south when a person mounted on the animal opened an umbrella which got in contact with a live power wire hanging above their head, further causing the animal to get a current shock.

Getting anxious over the sudden electric shock, the animal became uncontrollable and started running, causing the people on its back to fall down. Apart from that, the elephant’s caretaker or mahout can be also seen losing his balance while the elephant kept running madly ahead on the road.

The people who had gathered to witness the procession also seemed shocked by the sudden incident and came forward to help the ones who fell down. Luckily, none of them were injured and the animal was also safe.

Notably, while some people found the video to be funny, a few others also criticised the abuse of the animal and further expressed concerns for its well-being.

A user commented “Hathiyo ka ye use khtm ho jana chahiy ab (There should be an end to such use of elephants)”, while another wrote, “yaassss .. sorry but animal cruelty is not ethical n this is payback”. “With so many facilities, why do they still want to sit on elephants?, wrote another. “Fun fact – elephant is the only animal that cannot jump”, commented one person. Others criticised the people who had taken part in the procession. Many also commented on the post with laughing emojis.

So far, the video has garnered lakhs of views and has been liked over 8,000 times.

