Why is a Florida teacher under investigation for showing children a Disney movie?

The highly divisive anti-LGBTQ bill in Florida is once again making headlines.

After showing her students a Disney animated film with an openly homosexual character, a fifth-grade teacher claims she is being investigated by her school and the state’s Education Department.

In the midst of a national debate on whether LGBTQ issues should be taught in schools, a complaint has been filed against Jenna Barbee, a teacher at the Winding Waters K-8 school in Hernando County.

And nowhere else in the country has the discussion been as heated as in Florida.

Let’s take a closer look at the matter.

Also read: No Period Talk: Why Florida wants to restrict menstruation discussions at school

The investigation

In a widely seen TikTok post over the weekend, Jenna Barbee shared her experience.

“I am the teacher that’s under investigation with the Florida Department of Education for indoctrination for showing a Disney movie,” she said.

Florida is an absolute mess, this teacher is currently under investigation for indoctrination.

Here is her statement. pic.twitter.com/QHGKVs9s1D — 🥀 Imposter_🥀 (@Imposter_Edits) May 14, 2023

After a day of standardised testing, Barbee said in the video, she played Strange World, which features a gay character to a class that was only partially full. She added that she had already gotten permission forms from each parent, permitting the kids to watch a PG-rated movie.

Barbee claims that after a parent complained, she was reported to the State Department of Education.

According to Karen Jordan, the spokesperson for Hernando County Schools, the parent who reported her and a member of the board of the Hernando County School District complained to the principal about the movie not being suitable for pupils.

CNN quoted the school district as saying, “Yesterday, the Disney movie ‘Strange World’ was shown in your child’s classroom. While not the main plot of the movie, parts of the story involve a male character having and expressing feelings for another male character. In the future, this movie will not be shown. The school administration and the district’s Professional Standards Dept is currently reviewing the matter to see if further corrective action is required.”

She is now under official investigation for possible violations of the Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the “don’t say gay” law, which was introduced by Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis, last year.

Also read: Disney vs DeSantis: The battle between the House of Mouse and Florida governor decoded

Her defence

According to The Guardian, Barbee claimed that the character’s sexual orientation had nothing to do with her decision to watch a certain movie.

“I have a lot of fifth-grade students who have come to me this year, long before showing this movie, talking about how they’re part of (the LGBTQ+) community. It’s not a big deal to me. So I just said, OK, awesome, I’m not pushing anything, just being accepting. That’s what I do.”

She further claimed in the video that her students were currently being dragged out of class one at a time to be questioned by officials as part of the inquiry. Ironically, she said, there was no need for parental consent.

“Do you know the trauma that is going to cause to some of my students? Some of them can barely come and have a conversation with me and are just getting comfortable with me, and now an investigator is allowed to come and interrogate them. Are you kidding me? What is that showing them?” she said.

Barbee made it clear that she would never force anyone to adopt her viewpoints. The promotion of “the message of kindness, positivity, and compassion for everyone” was her stated goal.

The teacher spoke to the school board members on 9 May during a public comment period. Shannon Rodriguez, a member of the school board and the parent who had complained, was also present during the meeting.

“A school board member, an elected official of power, who was supposed to be nonpartisan, is allowed to present to the public that she is Christian and that God appointed her to the board. And yet it is indoctrinated that I showed a Disney movie. I’m a first-year teacher,” said Barbee, according to CNN.

The teacher assured the members of the district board that the film was not sexual in any manner and that it was related to the current lesson plan on the environment and ecosystems. She asserted in the meeting that Rodriguez “came to my school and took me away from my students to tell me how bad and wrong I was.”

Rodriguez claimed that Barbee broke school regulations since she failed to get the particular video approved by the school administration at the district meeting and said that the instructor was “playing the victim.”

“It is not a teacher’s job to impose their beliefs upon a child: religious, sexual orientation, gender identity, any of the above. But allowing movies such as this assist teachers in opening a door, and please hear me, they assist teachers in opening a door for conversations that have no place in our classrooms,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said, “As a leader in this community, I’m not going to stand by and allow this minority to infiltrate our schools… God did put me here,” she said.

According to Cassie Palelis, press secretary for the Florida Department of Education, an investigator will examine the complaint before making a recommendation to the commissioner for further action. “I understand that the individual in question has discussed her case publicly. However, we will not allow politics and media pressure to dictate our process,” Palelis said.

Also read: Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passes six-week abortion ban

Florida’s unpopular “Don’t Say Gay” bill

The disputed law forbids some classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity.

DeSantis and other supporters promoted the legislation as a type of “parental rights,” while critics branded the law “Don’t Say Gay” and claimed it attempted to ban LGBTQ students from schools.

The law originally prohibited instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through third grade or in a manner deemed inadvertent for all other grades, but it has since been expanded to prohibit such material throughout high school.

Teachers who violate state law risk having their teaching licenses withdrawn or suspended.

Disney was one of the opponents of the bill, which prompted DeSantis and Florida Republicans to retaliate against the entertainment firm by focusing on their authority over the land in and around its theme parks.

The voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Lucy Liu appeared in the animated movie “Strange World,” which was released last year and featured the tale of a family of explorers. Additionally, the film included the first openly gay Disney character, voiced by comedian Jaboukie Young-White.

Mem Fox’s book Guess What banned

The book Guess What? by renowned Australian author Mem Fox is banned under the same law.

The main character of her book, a witch named Daisy O’Grady, is pictured having a bath in the book’s artwork by Vivienne Goodman, reported Wion. The illustration appeared pornographic in the county where it was prohibited.

The representative for Mem Fox stated in a statement, “We have nothing to say on this issue. Duval County is a county of 997,000 people in Florida. It is not important.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.