The battle between Disney and Florida governor Ron is headed to court.

The House of the Mouse has filed a case accusing the Republican governor and the man poised to jump into the 2024 presidential race of a ‘targeted campaign of government retaliation’.

“Disney regrets that it has come to this,” the lawsuit said.

“But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.”

Let’s take a closer look at the tussle between the two:

Don’t Say Gay Law passes, Disney CEO ‘silent’

It all kicked off in March 2022 when DeSantis – seeking to burnish his credentials as a right-wing ‘anti-woke’ warrior ahead of the 2024 polls – and his allies in the state passed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act.

The bill, which critics dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, banned school lessons on sexual orientation.

Disney, a major employer in Florida and attraction for visitors all over the world, initially refrained from criticising the bill.

Even as the bill was passing through the Florida Senate, then Disney CEO Bob Chapek said criticising it would harm its “ability to tell…stories” with LGBTQ+ characters, according to Vanity Fair.

Chapek said Disney could best effect change by creating ‘inspiring content’ and that corporations “do very little to change outcomes or minds,” are “often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame,” and “can be counterproductive and undermine more effective ways to achieve change.”

LGBTQ, allies push back, Chapek backs down

But others within the Disney empire were furious.

According to Deadline, a letter began being circulated internally from “The LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar, and their allies” slamming Chapek.

The letter said Chapek claimed Disney has a long history of supporting the LGBT community, but noted that its theme Parks had not hosted Pride events till 2019.

“Disney has a history of shutting down fan-created Pride events in the parks, even removing same-sex couples for dancing together in the 1980s,” the letter read as per Deadline.

Chapek quickly apologised for his ‘silence’ on the matter.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” Chapek said in a letter as per CNN. “Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was.”

He said this wasn’t about “a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights…You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

He added that Disney would halt all its political donations in the state.

After the law was signed by DeSantis, Disney released a statement unequivocally condemning the bill and even went as far as calling for its repeal.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the entertainment giant’s statement read. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

Fiery DeSantis slams Disney, Republicans plan attack

A furious DeSantis then accused Disney of ‘crossing the line’.

“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think, one, was fundamentally dishonest but, two, I think that crossed the line,” DeSantis said at a press conference, as per Insider.

It was then that some Republican lawmakers began investigating how to hit back at Disney – specifically the Reedy Creek Improvement Act of 1967.

The law, in essence, allows Disney to function as its own government.

As a Republican lawmaker tweeted:

In April 2022, DeSantis moved to strip Disney of its ability to self-govern.

However, doing so would leave taxpayers in nearby counties footing the bill for roads and services, as per Insider. There was also another problem – a billion-dollar debt.

So DeSantis changed tack.

Instead of dissolving the district, DeSantis and his allies in February 2023 passed a law giving him control of the district and letting him appoint members of the oversight committee.

But Disney still had an ace in the hole.

Disney’s powerplay

The new members of the board in March 2023 discovered that their Disney predecessors had pulled a fast one.

The outgoing members of the board had stripped the new members of the board of most of their powers before they could take their seats.

They also signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort’s 27,000 acres in central Florida.

Under the terms of the agreement, the district is prohibited from using the name “Disney” or any symbols associated with the theme park resort without the company’s permission, nor can it use the likeness of Mickey Mouse, other Disney characters or other intellectual property in any manner.

The company can sue for damages for any violations, and the agreement is in effect until perpetuity, according to the declaration.

If the agreement is deemed to violate rules against perpetuity, it will be in effect until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of England’s King Charles III, the declaration said.

In a statement, Disney said all agreements were above board and took place in public.

DeSantis threatens theme park or prison near Disney

DeSantis responded by threatening to build a competing theme park or even a prison near Disney, as per BBC.

“Who knows? I just think the possibilities are endless,” DeSantis said.

Disney is “not superior to the laws that are enacted by the people of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a press conference, as per Vox.

Disney responded by unveiling its first LGBTQ event at the Florida park during Pride Month in June.

Florida in April then doubled down on the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law by expanding it.

The legislation, which originally covered Kindergarten to Class 3, now forbade teaching sexual orientation to students in classes 4 through 12.

However, the law made an exemption if the lesson is “part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student’s parent has the option to have his or her student not attend.”

On Wednesday, the Disney World oversight board appointed by DeSantis voted to void a deal that gave the company authority over design and construction decisions in its sprawling properties near Orlando.

Disney then filed their lawsuit in Tallahassee minutes later.

Just who prevails in the battle remains to be seen.

