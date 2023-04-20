Explained: What is Florida's 'Don't say gay' law? Why has its expansion across more classes caused outrage?

Florida has expanded its controversial anti-LGBTQ policy across all grades in schools.

The law, which critics have dubbed ‘Don’t say gay’, bans teachers from teaching children about gender and sexual orientation.

The move comes in the backdrop of Governor Ron DeSantis continuing to target the LGBTQ community as he prepares for a presidential run in 2024.

Let’s take a closer look:

What is it?

The bill, entitled Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, was signed into law by DeSantis in March 2022.

It initially forbade instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade and allowed parents to sue over violations.

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the law stated.

As per Yahoo.com, the revised law says teachers “shall not intentionally provide classroom instruction to students in grades 4 through 12 on sexual orientation or gender identity unless such instruction is … expressly required by state academic standards.”

However, an exemption can be made if the lesson is “part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student’s parent has the option to have his or her student not attend.”

That’s the time when students are becoming aware of their sexuality.

The proposal will take effect after a procedural notice period that lasts about a month, according to an education department spokesman.

Teachers who disobey this law could be suspended or even lose their license, as per Axios.

What are its proponents saying?

Proponents of the law have long argued that it offers parents more control over the education of their children, as per NBC.

State education department spokesperson Alex Lanfranconi said that teachers are expected to stick to the academic standards.

“The topics of gender identity and sexual orientation have no place in the classroom, unless required by law,” Lanfranconi said.

Education commissioner Manny Diaz Jr said the law would give “clarity to assure that our teachers know that they’re not getting in any kind of trouble for teaching the standards and making sure they stick to that.”

“We’re not removing anything here,” Diaz Jr added.

What do its opponents say?

The prohibition has drawn intense backlash from critics who argue it marginalises LGBTQ+ people and has vague terms that result in self-censorship from teachers.

Democratic President Joe Biden has called it “hateful.”

Equality Florida, an LGBTQ rights group, expressed outrage at the move.

“Shame on the DeSantis Administration for putting a target on the backs of LGBTQ Floridians,” the group said in a statement.

It accused Republican officials of having a “lust for government censorship.”

Axios quoted Joe Saunders, Equality Florida’s senior political director, as saying, “Free states do not wage war on LGBTQ+ people to score cheap political points for a man desperate to be president,”

“This policy will escalate the government censorship that is sweeping our state.”

Democrats argued that ignoring gender dysphoria in children can be psychologically harmful. They said parents and doctors should make decisions on treatment, not government.

“Trans people are already dealing with the feeling of not feeling wanted, not being accepted, not being loved, not belonging. Do we want to treat them like they are worthless?” said Democratic Representative Marie Paule Woodson. “This is a territory that we have no right of stepping into.”

As they debated, a group of protesters shouted against bill sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Fine, chanting, “Racist, sexist, anti-queer, Randy Fine get out of here.”

“We know that these are all just part of the governor’s agenda to attack our community and to take rights away from people disguised under parents’ rights,” said Salvatore Vieira, a field manager for Equality Florida, who led the chants. “I fully believe in an equal and a beautiful Florida for everyone.”

The “rule will spread the confusion caused by the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law all the way up to high school graduation,” State House minority leader Fentrice Driskell told Axios. “It has already caused widespread chaos and fear in school administrations, libraries, and classrooms across Florida.”

Desantis doubles down

DeSantis, who won reelection in 2022 in a landslide victory, has made battling politicians, teachers and businesses he accuses of wanting to impose a progressive “woke” ideology on others a central concern of his second term.

He has increasingly courted conservative voters with controversial proposals on education and immigration in recent months, as jockeying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination heats up.

A rising star of the American right, DeSantis is widely expected to go toe-to-toe with former president Donald Trump, who has already declared his candidacy.

Trump and other Republican presidential hopefuls have been increasingly attacking DeSantis’ leadership, including an ongoing feud with Disney, one of the state’s largest employers and political donors.

The entertainment giant publicly opposed the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation last year, and, as punishment, DeSantis pushed lawmakers to give him control of a self-governing district that Disney oversees in its theme park properties.

Before a set of new DeSantis appointees could assume control of the district, Disney’s board passed restrictive covenants that strip the incoming members of most of their powers, blunting the governor’s retaliation.

DeSantis has directed the chief inspector general to investigate the Disney board’s move and vowed to take additional revenge against the company through legislation.

