Why Bali is considering a ban on mountain climbing

The “island of the Gods,” Bali, is one of the most well-liked tourist destinations in the world, consistently placing well in travel surveys.

However, there is a cost to this fame. Foreigners are frequently observed misbehaving and trying the patience of natives.

As a result of this, Bali’s governor issued an “immediate effect” ban on all tourist activities in the island’s mountains. The choice has been made, according to Wayan Koster, to protect the holy peaks in the face of growing transgressions by unruly tourists.

Let’s take a closer look.

The mountain climbing ban

Wayan Koster told in a news conference on 31 May, “These mountains are sacred and revered. If their sanctity is damaged, it is the same as degrading the sacredness of Bali,” further stressing that highly-liked sports like mountain climbing and hiking were no longer permitted for both foreign and domestic tourists as well as locals.

“This ban is in effect forever and is not only for foreign tourists but also domestic tourists and local residents… (with the exception of) religious ceremonies or the handling of natural disasters,” he added, without going into details or talk about potential penalties for breaking the new restrictions.

Officials have deported groups of foreign nationals and barred them from returning to Indonesia for six months.

Notably, the governor had first brought forward the ban in February. The 22 mountains on Bali will be subject to the new regulations; climbers are no longer permitted on these summits.

The proposed prohibition would need to be approved by the local parliament in order to be made into formal law and go into effect.

The ban was still premature and is still “in discussion” according to Indonesian government officials in Jakarta. “The issue of banning people from climbing mountains is still being discussed with several regional unit heads in the Bali regional government,” tourism minister Sandiaga Uno told reporters on Monday. “When it’s finalised, it will be (announced) by the governor of Bali,” according to CNN.

Bali tourism chief Tjokorda Bagus Pemayun spoke at the same news conference and backed the ban, saying that if it were to become law, local mountain guides would be hired as “contract workers.” We’ll switch to contract workers, he declared. “We are offering solutions and won’t stop their endeavours.”

Unruly tourists disrespecting sacred mountains

Among the many tourists that come to Bali to enjoy its beaches, jungles, and rice paddies, mountains and volcanoes are popular. Tourists also enjoy morning jeep rides over volcanic slopes and hiking, which has given locals employed as drivers and guides a source of income.

The volcanic Mount Batur, which is well-liked among climbers and regarded as one of Bali’s holiest sites, was the site of a pornographic video in 2021, according to local police, reported News18.

This year, a Russian visitor stirred up controversy on Mount Agung, Bali’s tallest peak and a revered religious site, by posting a semi-naked photo of himself there and inviting criticism. He publicly apologised and took part in an “offering ceremony to the Gods,” but on 12 April he was expelled from Bali and given a minimum six-month entry ban.

Criticism

The most recent prohibition, which was applauded for its efforts to curtail rude behaviour, infuriated the Balinese communities who operated inns and other tourist-oriented businesses nearby and served as guides and drivers on the ground. Although they expressed deep regret over the restriction, guides and local organisations informed CNN that things were still going on as usual.

“We understand that authorities are going after those who misbehave badly and we support that. But Wayan Koster has to also look out for us Balinese who worked in tourism and a strict ban will only scare tourists away – which is terrible,” said Che, a guide who is based in Seminyak and offers trekking tours to volcanoes and waterfalls.

“Bali is only starting to bounce back from the pandemic, now is not a good time to be choosing which tourists we want. Police patrols and fines could be implemented instead,” he added.

Bali Jungle Treks, a company that arranges trips to Mount Batur and Mount Agung, told the outlet that its tourism-related business has not yet been impacted and that it intends to carry on. “Many people come to Bali to see our mountains,” a staff employee said, adding, “The government should not ban tourists.”

Bali Discovery reported that I Nengah Suratnata, the head of the Abang Mountain Tourism Awareness Group, urged the governor to reconsider his recent changes to the law that forbid mountain climbing. He claimed that although the purity of Bali’s highlands needed to be safeguarded and preserved, this could be done without fully banning tourists from the area.

Similar initiatives

Last month, the popular Asian country came out with a set of “dos and don’ts” for foreign visitors.

Bali governor Wayan Koster issued a circular on Wednesday (31 May) outlining these 12 rules. “[I ask] all parties to seriously understand, implement and socialise this circular letter to all staff and foreign tourists visiting Bali,” Koster was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The list of do’s included respecting Bali’s religious symbols, sacred statues and temples, Balinese culture, customs, traditions and arts, as well as the “wisdom” of the local people, dressing modestly when visiting sacred places, seeking licensed tour guides and more.

While tourists have been asked not to touch sacred trees, or engage in activities that defile sacred places or religious symbols, including climbing sacred structures and taking “indecent or nude” pictures; not to trespass holy territories; not to engage in business activities without proper documentation; not to pollute lakes or any public areas; and more.

In April, there were reports that the government was considering taxing visitors to Bali. The tax, according to Indonesia’s tourism ministry, would assist raise money for carrying out conservation initiatives in the nation, such as mangrove and coral reef regeneration. The minister of tourism, Sandiaga Uno, predicted that conservation measures will improve the local ecology.

Following many accidents and influencers pulling risky antics, Wayan Koster declared in March that “digital nomads” working illegally as tour guides and hair stylists on the island would be subject to a crackdown. He also claimed that tourists would no longer be permitted to rent motorcycles.

With inputs from agencies

