Why come to Bali if you can’t have sex? Asks tourism industry as country bans sex without marriage

Bali: Tension looms among tourism industry in Indonesia after the country banned sex outside of marriage. There has been uncertainty among travellers and locals after the announcement was made on Tuesday (6 December) .

A report by The Guardian quoted a local driver, Putu Slamet, saying that he hopes tourism could be negatively affected by the new rules.

“If they (tourists) come here and can’t have sex before marriage they’ll think again about coming to Bali or even Indonesia,” Slamet said.

Manager of Black Pearl hostel, Michelle Setiawan told The Guardian: “I feel like it doesn’t make any sense. I understand because it’s a majority Muslim [country], but there are non-Muslims here as well so it’s not fair.”

A report by Reuters quoted deputy chief of Indonesia’s tourism board Maulana Yusran saying that the new regulations are “totally counterproductive” when the country is attempting to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the sector “deeply regret” that the government has closed their eyes despite them expressing their concerns to the ministry of tourism about how harmful the law is.

Spokesperson to the US State Department, during a news briefing in the country, also expressed concern about how the changes would impact citizens who are living in the country and those who are visiting Indonesia.

No sex outside marriage

Indonesia’s parliament, on Tuesday, approved a new criminal code that bans sex outside of marriage. The decision, passed with the support of all political parties, will apply to Indonesians and tourists alike, with a punishment that can go up to a year in prison. This, poses a problem.

For the unversed, the reforms are expected to take effect in three years and will include a ban on cohabitation between unmarried couples.

Reactions to the decision

The news has triggered backlash from rights activists and prompted protests in Jakarta. The Guardian report quoted an Indonesian housewife, Santi Aprilia, saying that the rules were proposed few years back but it did not happen, so she is sceptical if it will be implemented this time around.

Human Rights

As per Greek Reporter, Usman Hamid, Amnesty International’s Indonesia executive director has termed the decision appalling stating that what they are witnessing is a significant blow to Indonesia’s hard-won progress in protecting human rights and fundamental freedom.

Groups are also concerned that the ban on extramarital sex and cohabitaion will especially affect the LGBTQ community. Same-sex marriage is not recognized in Indonesia, so the new law would prevent same-sex couples from legally living together.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether visitors to Bali and other popular Indonesian tourist spots will be put off by the extramarital sex ban.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.