Indonesia has had enough of unruly tourists creating a ruckus on its “Island of the Gods”. Authorities in the resort island of Bali, one of the most popular tourist hotspots in the Asian country, have come out with a set of “dos and don’ts” for foreign visitors.

Bali governor Wayan Koster issued a circular on Wednesday (31 May) outlining these 12 rules. “[I ask] all parties to seriously understand, implement and socialise this circular letter to all staff and foreign tourists visiting Bali,” Koster was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The step comes amid a spate of incidents of foreigners behaving inappropriately on the island.

What are the new rules and how misbehavior by international tourists has increased recently in Bali? Let’s take a closer look.

List of Do’s

Internation tourists have to respect Bali’s religious symbols, sacred statues and temples.

As per The Bali Sun, they also have to regard Balinese culture, customs, traditions and arts, as well as the “wisdom” of the local people.

Tourists must dress modestly when visiting sacred places and tourist attractions, while they have to behave politely in sacred areas and public places including roads and restaurants.

Visitors are also being asked to seek licensed tour guides when arriving at tourist destinations.

If a foreign tourist is visiting Bali, they must adhere to the traffic laws in Indonesia, including wearing a helmet and having a valid international or national driving licence.

“Use four-wheeled transportation that is roadworthy and officially registered or two-wheeled transportation that is operated by a legal business entity or association for two-wheeler rentals,” says one of the rules, as per Asutralia’s 9News.

Authorities have also advised tourists to exchange foreign currency at authorised money changers, both banks and non-banks, that have a permit number and a QR code logo from Bank Indonesia.

Foreign visitors have been asked to make payments through Indonesian Standard QR Code (QRIS) and use the Indonesian rupiah for transactions.

They also have to stay in accommodations that have the required permits and comply with the specific rules that apply to each tourist attraction.

What not do

Tourists have been asked not to touch sacred trees, or engage in activities that defile sacred places or religious symbols, including climbing sacred structures and taking “indecent or nude” pictures.

Visitors must not trespass holy territories. “Steer clear of utamaning mandala and madyaning mandala, holy and sanctified spots like puras and pelinggihs — unless you’re there for a Balinese traditional ceremony, during which you must wear the appropriate attire, and you’re not menstruating,” says the rule, according to Australia’s news.com.au.

Using offensive language or behaving aggressively and disrespectfully towards government authorities or locals or other tourists will also not be tolerated.

A foreign tourist must not engage in business activities without proper documentation or carry out illegal activities, such as trading illegal goods or drugs.

Do not pollute lakes, seas or any public areas. The use of single-use plastics such as plastic bags, polystyrene (Styrofoam), and plastic straws is also not allowed.

Recent incidents

As per Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) News, this year alone, Indonesia has deported more than 120 tourists over bad behaviour or for violating laws.

From engaging in public nudity to quarreling with the police, inappropriate acts by foreign tourists have become a headache for the Bali authorities.

A Danish woman spurred outrage in Indonesia after her video exposing her private parts on a motorbike in Bali went viral recently. She has been detained and is facing 10 years in jail, as per SCMP.

Last week, a naked German tourist gatecrashed a traditional dance performance at a temple in Ubud. She was sent to a mental health facility by local authorities, reported ABC News.

In April, a Russian woman was deported to Moscow following an uproar among local Hindus over her viral nude photograph in front of a 700-year-old sacred banyan tree.

Another Russian tourist, identified as Yuri, was deported after his picture posing semi-naked atop Mount Agung, a sacred mountain in Bali, triggered a backlash. As per reports, not only did he strip off his pants, but was also part of a group of seven tourists who climbed the peak of Mount Agung without registering first, which is not allowed.

In March, a tourist was caught on video in a heated exchange with police after he was stopped for not wearing a helmet. In a similar incident, an Australian woman yelled at several police officers after she was pulled over for riding a scooter without a helmet.

Canadian actor Jeffrey Douglas Craigen evoked ire last year after a video of him dancing naked on Mount Batur in central Bali went viral. He was deported from Indonesia after the incident.

The same year, Russian yoga influencer Alina Fazleeva and her husband were deported from Bali after she posed naked on a 700-year-old banyan tree at a temple in Tabanan district.

Restore ‘dignity’

The Bali governor said the new rules aim to restore “quality and dignity” to the island’s tourism sector.

Tourists will be distributed the card containing the “dos and don’ts” as they land at Bali airport.

“The card will be created and handed over at Immigration so that the Immigration can tuck the card into the foreigner’s passport when they land at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport,” Anggiat Napitupulu, head of the Regional Office of the Bali Ministry of Law and Human Rights, was quoted as saying by 9News.

If tourists do not abide by these rules, their visas could be cancelled, reported news.com.au.

Speaking to The Washington Post in April, Febria Diah Retnoningsih, a counselor of social, cultural and information affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in Washington, said that the majority of the tourists were not unruly, adding that “bad behavior is just one drop in the ocean.”

Retnoningsih urged foreign travellers that wherever they go, “please respect our culture”. “That’s what makes Bali, Bali: its rich culture.”

