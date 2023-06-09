Who is Pratik Doshi, PM Modi's close aide, now married to Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi?

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter Parakala Vangamayi tied the knot with Pratik Doshi on Wednesday in a low-key ceremony at a hotel in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar area.

The modest wedding, which reportedly excluded any political officials, was only attended by close family and friends.

Sitharaman may be seen standing behind the bride in a video of the event while Hindu priests perform the ceremonies, which has been widely circulated on social media.

Who is Pratik Doshi?

As per DNA, Pratik Doshi, a top advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is from Gujarat, and former writer for The Hindu, Parakala Vangamayi exchanged vows on 7 June.

According to the PMO website, Pratik Doshi is an officer on special duty (OSD) who plays a significant role in the research and strategy wing.

In accordance with the government of India (allocation of business) rules, 1961, Pratik Doshi provides secretarial assistance to the PM on topics like research and strategy.

Doshi, a graduate of the Singapore Management School, has worked as a research assistant in the Gujarat top Minister’s Office (CMO) before, most recently when Narendra Modi was the state’s top executive.

In June 2019, he was promoted to the position of joint secretary after moving to Delhi in 2014 when Modi became prime minister.

Doshi is regarded as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ears and eyes, according to The Print. Prior to PM Modi’s approval of the files, he offers input to him regarding appointments.

He maintains a modest profile. He is not active on any social media platforms. Wangmayi, who was born in Chennai on May 20, 1991, similarly avoids the spotlight.

About Parkala Vangmayi

A journalist and a columnist, Parkala Vangmayi writes on art, books, lifestyle and technology.

She graduated from Delhi University with a BA in English Literature. She completed a Master of Science in journalism. She has worked with The Hindu and is currently associated with Mint Lounge.

Sitharaman had shared a throwback picture with Parakala on Daughter’s Day in September 2019. She described her as a friend, philosopher, and guide, by saying, “Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay.”

Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/640XrUqm2n — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2019

Political economist Parakala Prabhakar, Sitharaman’s spouse, was a communications advisor and a cabinet-rank position in the Andhra Pradesh government from July 2014 and June 2018.

The highly-intimate wedding

According to Brahmin tradition, the marriage was solemnised. Without extravagant decorations or high-profile guests, the wedding was held in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt, reported CNBC-TV18.

The wedding and groom received blessings from seers from the Udupi Adamaru Mutt. The wedding was conducted in accordance with Adamaru Mutt’s Vedic order.

