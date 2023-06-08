PM Modi, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince discuss bilateral, multilateral issues

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone on Thursday and discussed a range of bilateral, multilateral, and global matters.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Saudi Crown Prince was praised by PM Modi for his assistance in the evacuation of Indian people from Sudan via Jeddah.

In the midst of fierce fighting between the army and a competing paramilitary organisation, India had started “Operation Kaveri” to remove its citizens caught up in the Sudan situation. Approximately 3,000 Indians were stranded in different regions of Sudan, including the nation’s capital Khartoum and remote regions like Darfur.

Two C-130J special operations aircraft from the Indian Air Force and the stealth offshore patrol vessel INS Sumedha from the Indian Navy were deployed for the operation in Jeddah.

According to a PMO statement, PM Modi also sent his best wishes for the approaching Haj trip.

In the meantime, India’s current G20 Presidency had the full support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

For the period of December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, India will occupy the G20 Presidency. The last New Delhi Summit will take place in September of next year, with the 43 Heads of Delegation present being the highest number in G20 history.

The G20 is a loose coalition of 19 nations, the EU, and officials from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

The G20 Presidency is rotated yearly in accordance with a mechanism that over time provides a geographical balance.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” added the release.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.