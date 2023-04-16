India, US working together to build foundations of peaceful global community, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Washington: India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India and the US are working collaboratively to build a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community.

Her comments came during her visit to Washington for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s spring meeting.

She said, “When we celebrate diversity, celebrate inclusiveness, it is also the point that we share a lot of positive thoughts when we are doing this.”

“Today when we celebrate togetherness, it is that spirit which governs India and US relationship: a positive thinking relationship of two democracies, which have their own share of challenges and their own share of internal problems, but we don’t allow them to overwhelm us”, she added.

She was addressing the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Indian Embassy here to celebrate the country’s diversity.

“You integrated yourself or do you recall with fondness the place of your origin, but you’re part of the US today and building a very dynamic and robust economy. This is exactly what is even in India. Differences are there between different regions, different people and different languages,” Sitharaman said.

She took note of the achievements made by India in making itself digitally sound and credited the success of digital platforms on languages, which she said are at least 15 s recognised by the Constitution of India.

The finance minister also stressed on the existence of dialects that can be spoken but not written into formal language as they do not have a script.

“But the Indian Constitution recognises 15 of them. Most of our platforms are available now in regional languages. And that’s why when you pay your little bills to your milkman or you wish to vendor, you do it in their own languages. These are the instruments of success,” Sitharaman said.

The event was also attended by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific Coordinator of the US National Security Council, General Atomics Chief Executive Vivel Lall, and White House official Dr Rahul Gupta.

With inputs from agencies

