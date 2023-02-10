Who are the White Helmets, the Syrian heroes rescuing earthquake victims from the rubble?

Rescue teams are racing against the clock in order to search for survivors under the rubble after a series of deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

More than 20,000 people have already died this week, and the devastation is still spreading.

Local humanitarian organisations are leading the majority of the work on the ground, even while international organisations are stepping up by sending medical supplies and personnel to disaster-affected regions.

The earthquake in Syria has put a great deal of strain on communities that were already suffering from the effects of war.

A group of common Syrians are rushing in to save lives while wearing their distinctive white helmets.

Here is an overview of the humanitarian collective and civil aid organisation, White Helmets which has sent out thousands of its volunteers to look for survivors following the devastating earthquake and its aftershocks.

Who are White Helmets?

The Syria Civil Defence, popularly known as the White Helmets, is a humanitarian group which recruits ordinary citizens to help in times of crisis.

The White Helmets consists of over 3,000 volunteer first responders who “come from all walks of life,” such as bakers, tailors, pharmacists, firefighters and engineers.

As per the website, unpaid and unarmed volunteers risk their lives to help those in need “in all areas” of Syria that they “can access” – regardless of the people’s religion or politics.

The White Helmets pledge commitment to the principles of “humanity, solidarity, impartiality,” as outlined under international humanitarian law.

Their motto is taken from the Quran: “to save a life is to save all of humanity.” It says, “In a conflict, where too many have chosen violence, the White Helmets wake up every day to save the lives others are trying so hard to take.”

“The White Helmets is led by a democratically-elected Leadership Council that represents teams across the country, headed by Raed al Saleh who was formerly the Head of the White Helmets in Idlib, northern Syria,” the organisation says.

According to their website, the group operates in rebel-occupied Northwestern Syria.

Notably, Syria has undergone a brutally fought civil war over the last decade, which has driven refugees across the borders of neighbouring countries and claimed countless lives.

Despite several ceasefires, Syria is still a deeply divided country, with rebels dominating some regions and President Bashar Assad’s government controlling others, reported USA Today.

According to the news outlet, the White Helmets, thus, have been offering humanitarian help in insurgent areas since 2014.

They received numerous nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize as well as the 2016 Right Livelihood Award, also known as the “Alternative Nobel,” for their efforts, according to ABC News.

However, many volunteers have made the ultimate sacrifice; according to the organization’s website, at least 252 people have died while saving others.

What do they do?

Although the White Helmets’ work is frequently recognised during tragic events, throughout the year, its volunteers repair sewage systems, fix electrical grids, clear debris from roadways, remove unexploded weapons, and create awareness about disaster response, as per the website.

According to the White Helmets, one of its core values is to save lives on both sides of the fight.

However, the Syrian regime and its allies in Russia and Iran view their pretended neutrality as dishonest, reported USA Today.

Since a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated Northwestern Syria on 6 February, the organisation has drawn recognition for its crucial response in the area.

They have mobilised 3,000 volunteers to “search for survivors and pull the bodies from collapsed buildings.”

Even though they are experienced in responding to such disasters, they term the latest quake as a “herculean task.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the devastating quake flattened numerous buildings and hospitals. Thus, getting survivors proper medical treatment becomes challenging.

In order to get enough support, the organisation seeks donations that will be used to purchase “more equipment for volunteers” and source fuel so survivors can be transported to medical facilities.

Numerous videos have surfaced on the internet showing rescue workers digging through the rubble to find trapped children, and searching through broken concrete with the hope to hear a human voice.

How was the White Helmets formed?

According to their website, the White Helmets was formed as a grassroots volunteer squad during the early years of the continuing civil war in Syria that began as a peaceful revolution in the southern city of Dara’a in 2011 before escalating into full-fledged warfare by 2012.

When the Syrian government and its allies began “dropping bombs on homes and neighbourhoods in areas of their control,” the White Helmets came forward to “provide emergency response in communities across Syria,” the organisation says.

They rescued people from the rubble and helped them rebuild their homes. As per the group, it has saved more than 125,000 lives “on all sides of the conflict.”

At first, the volunteers would frequently dig out survivors with their “bare hands” because they had “no specialised equipment or expertise.”

In 2013, a number of volunteers went to Turkey for their initial professional training in urban search and rescue.

They received more advanced training over time, which enabled them to create specialised teams, and gain proficiency with heavy tools and open facilities around Syria.

Turkey, Syria earthquake

The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria kept on climbing Thursday, topping 21,000 as the first UN aid reached Syrian rebel-held zones but hopes of finding more survivors faded, according to AFP.

World Health Organisation (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was on his way to Syria, as bitter cold hampered the search of thousands of flattened buildings and threatened the lives of many quake victims who are without shelter and drinking water.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also urged the Security Council to authorise the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkey and Syria to deliver aid.

Four million people living in rebel-held areas of Northwest Syria have had to rely on the Bab al-Hawa crossing as part of a cross-border aid operation authorised by the Security Council nearly a decade ago.

“This is the moment of unity, it’s not a moment to politicise or to divide but it is obvious that we need massive support,” Guterres said.

With inputs from agencies

