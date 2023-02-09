First UN aid convoy since quake enters northwest Syria from Turkey

New Delhi: The first United Nations aid convoy has crossed into northwest Syria from Turkey, the UN confirmed.

According to a report in CNN, “Six trucks of “shelter items and non-food item kits, including blankets and hygiene kits” reached Bab al-Hawa on Thursday, the only border crossing authorised by the UN Security Council for aid deliver.”

Head of OCHA Sanjana Quazi in Turkey said, “The UN cross-border aid operation has been reinstated today.”

“We are relieved that we were able to reach the people in northwest Syria in this pressing time. We hope that this operation continues as this is a humanitarian lifeline and the only scalable channel, ” added Sanjana Quazi.

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria after Monday’s devastating earthquake.

It will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday.

“The health needs are tremendous,” said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.

Sixth plane from India reaches Turkey

Meanwhile, the sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts have reached Turkey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake- hit country.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, “The sixth #OperationDost flight reaches Turkiye. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts.”

On his official Twitter handle, the EAM posted pictures of a field hospital in Turkey where medical experts are preparing to treat emergencies.

Following the deadly earthquakes on February 6 the death toll in Turkey and adjoining Syria have surpassed 17,000 lives in both countries.

