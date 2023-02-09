Explainers

Family of seven rescued after over 36 hours, baby born in rubble named Aya: Miraculous moments from Turkey, Syria quake

Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has wreaked misery — the toll is now over 16,000, more are feared to be dead and thousands of buildings are destroyed. It’s a race against time for responders. But amid this gloom, there are some moments that give us hope

FP Explainers February 09, 2023 16:40:21 IST
The White Helmet volunteers rescue a child from under rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Jandaris, Syria. Amid this pall of gloom, there have been some miraculous and soul-stirring rescues. Reuters

It’s an earthquake that has unleashed sorrow and destruction unlike any other. The death toll from Monday earthquake’s, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, has now surpassed 16,000 people and that’s only going to climb further.

Images and videos from the quake-struck regions show rescuers digging with their hands, apartment blocks collapsing like pancakes and family members grieving the loss of their loved ones.

If there’s one image that depicts the agony as plainly as possible is the photograph from the Turkish region of Kahramanmaraş, in which a father holds the hand of his dead teenage daughter as rescuers and civilians pick through the flattened building where she died.

Sitting hunched in the rubble, Mesut Hancer holds the lifeless hand of his 15-year-old daughter, Irmak, sticking out from under a huge chunk of concrete that had toppled onto the girl’s bed, crushing her to death.

Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake’s epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeast. AFP

There have been other such soul-crushing moments that come from the region. But amid this complete despair, there are also instances that bring hope, relief and instill people’s faith in god and in humanity.

We bring you some of these instances.

Man survives, his family doesn’t

In Turkey’s Hatay, one of the places hardest-hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, comes the heart-breaking tale of Abdulalim Muaini. Fleeing Syria’s civil war, Muaini reached Turkey and tied the knot with Esra, a Turkish woman.

On Monday when the quake struck the area, he and his family got trapped under the debris. His legs were trapped underneath the concrete but he was conscious and able to talk to his rescuers.

Family of seven rescued after over 36 hours baby born in rubble named Aya Miraculous moments from Turkey Syria quake
Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife Esra, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey. Reuters

Finally, on Thursday, rescuers pulled him out of the rubble alive. But the rescue had come late for his wife and children — Mahsen, and Besira.

Also read: Dogs are being sent to Turkey and Syria after the earthquake. How will they help?

A ‘Brave’ moment

Amid the wails of sadness, came the howls of happiness when an eight-year-old boy was rescued from beneath a pile of rubble where he has been stuck alone for more than two days. The boy, Yigit Cakmak, was trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in the city of Hatay, Turkey, for 52 hours.

Cakmak also smiled and waved as a rescuer carried him away, but after spotting his mother he was overcome with emotion, his face tearing up as they hugged.

Incidentally, the name Yigit means “brave” in Turkish. One can’t help but smile seeing the emotional reunion of the boy with his parent and offering people some hope amid this pall of gloom.

A baby born in the rubble

It has been dubbed the ‘miracle baby’. On 7 February, a day after the quake struck, rescuers in the northwestern Syrian town of Jinderis, pulled out a newly-born baby from the rubble. When doing so, they found the infant was still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother.

Khalil al-Suwadi, who was at the scene at the time, was quoted as telling AFP, “We heard a voice while we were digging. We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my cousin took her to hospital.”

Also read: Turkey, Syria earthquake: How Big Tech is coming to the rescue

The baby girl is now in a hospital, in the city of Afrin, where she is receiving care. A doctor treating the infant at the hospital estimate that the mother must have been conscious during delivery and died shortly later. He also noted that based on the baby’s temperature, she was born just hours before the quake. “If the girl had been born just before the quake, she wouldn’t have survived so many hours in the cold. Had the girl been left for an hour more, she would have died,” he said.

The infant has been named Aya, according to a Telegraph report. The name ‘Aya’ translates to miracle. And no doubt, her birth and survival is nothing short of one.

A rescue after 53 hours

In Turkey’s Sanliurfa, a one-year-old was pulled out of the rubble alive after 53 hours.

Rescuers found the baby under the debris of a five-storey building. After receiving first aid at the scene, the baby was then referred to a hospital.

Seven times lucky

Another miraculous moment was when responders were able to rescue a family of seven from under the rubble in a village in Syria. When the family was pulled out of the debris on Tuesday, joyous cries could be heard, in a video that has since gone viral.

The clip shows Syria Civil Defence volunteers extracting the family from under the debris, one member at a time and including children, to cheers from the surrounding crowd. The members are then rushed to an ambulance where they are given medical aid as the cheers continue outside.

Hand of hope

There’s Maradona’s Hand of God, and now there’s Turkey’s ‘Hand of Hope’. A seven-year-old girl became viral after an image showed her shielding her younger brother from the falling debris.

The image shared by United Nations representative Mohamed Safa said that both the siblings were trapped under the debris in quake-hit Syria. As they were trapped, the little girl placed her hand over her brother to protect him from the falling bits of concrete.

Seventeen hours later, they were both rescued and provided with medical aid.

The rescuers continue their operations with aid pouring in from all across the world. But will it be enough?

With inputs from agencies

