Sarees and sequins dominated the fashion game at the state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 June. Big names from tech, fashion, entertainment, business and more made up for the around 400 guests present at the lavish soiree.

A nod to India was visible throughout the state dinner, with decorations of green drapes on the South Lawn pavilion and saffron-hued floral arrangements on every table.

But, the question on everyone’s mind is what did the guests wear? Let’s find out.

Prime Minister and the President

The Indian prime minister paired his plain white kurta and pajama with a slate-coloured small weave-patterned jacket.

Biden was in a classic black tuxedo for the black-tie affair, a third under his presidency. The US president has earlier hosted President Yoon Suk Yeol and France’s Emmanuel Macron for state dinners.

The two leaders, who are teetotalers, also raised toasts to bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

First Lady

Dr Jill Biden opted for Ralph Lauren, a famous American label that has often been the choice of first ladies. The renowned designer, who also attended the event, called the first lady’s style “chic and elegant”, according to Associated Press (AP).

As per Vogue magazine, the emerald green sequined wrap dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline worn by Jill Biden gave a “subtle gold shimmer when photographed”. The dress came with a floor-length skirt and three-quarter-length sleeves. She completed the look with gemstone earrings and stackable yellow gold bangles, according to Hollywood Life.

Vogue noted that the dress’s colour – green – was likely an acknowledgment of India and its flag.

Dr Biden played a key role in planning the state dinner and enlisting guest chef Nancy Curtis, who specialises in plant-based cooking, for the kitchen.

Meanwhile, Bidens have frequently worn Ralph Lauren during their time at the White House. The first lady donned the label’s dress for the coronation of King Charles III, according to the magazine.

Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, was seen in a custom dress for her wedding at the White House last year.

US vice president and other prominent guests

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a coppery sequined gown, a necklace and heavy earrings. During his address to the joint session of the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi talked about people in the US who have ancestral ties to India, including Harris.

“There are millions in the US who have roots in India and some of them sit in this chamber. One of them is sitting behind, who has made history (pointing to Kamla Harris). I am told that Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings full diversity of Indian cuisine here,” he told the gathering, leading to a standing ovation from the US lawmakers.

Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani also attended the state dinner. Nita Ambani, who donned an ivory saree with a golden border, impressed the internet with her ethnic poise.

A layered pearl necklace, heavy earrings, and her hair pulled back in a bun – adorned with a gajra – completed her look. The Reliance chairperson chose a band-gala suit for the lavish dinner party.

#WATCH | Washington, DC | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive at the White House for the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/qJ1wP3KZym — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

While filmmaker M Night Shyamalan wore a black suit and tie, his wife Bhavna Shyalaman was seen in a sea blue heavily embroidered lehenga choli.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wore a formal tux and his wife Anjali Pichai exuded glamour in a black off-the-shoulder gown.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella chose a band-gala suit and his wife Anu Nadella wore a gold-plated saree with her tresses tied in a tight bun.

Indian tycoon Anand Mahindra; Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo; and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath were among the other high-profile guests at the state dinner.

Fashion biggies at the state dinner

Besides US Congress lawmakers, Biden family members, entertainers and tech titans, big names from the fashion industry also marked their presence at the White House. These included: designer Ralph Lauren; designer Reem Acra, who is based in New York; Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, and Karishma Swali, who runs the Mumbai embroidery atelier Chanakya, according to The Washington Post report.

Lauren paired his double-breasted tuxedo with New Balance sneakers.

Acra was clicked wearing a black embroidered outfit. Chiuri wore a skirt suit of her own design, while Swali was seen in a “black gown with a slight silver shimmer under a black blazer”, the report added.

Interestingly, all these fashion icons had some connection to the state dinner. Lauren designed Jill Biden’s dinner dress and, as per The Washington Post, Acra is a “favorite designer” of the first lady.

In the last two years, Chiuri has been underlining India’s role in “global craftsmanship” at Dior. Swali’s family business, Chanakya, “has long provided embroidery work to some of the most significant luxury fashion houses”, according to The Washington Post.

With inputs from agencies

