United States president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner at the White House on 22 June. The Indian premier is on his first state visit to Washington.

Reports of the menu at the state dinner are already creating buzz. From marinated millet to stuffed mushrooms, there are an array of dishes that will be served to more than 400 guests invited for the dinner in honour of the Indian prime minister at the White House’s South Lawn.

But, what is a state dinner and why is it important? Let’s find out.

State dinner

A state dinner offers a chance for the US president to honour a visiting dignitary and their spouse.

According to the White House Historical Association (WHHA) website, “A state dinner honouring a visiting head of government or reigning monarch is one of the grandest and most glamorous of White House affairs. It is part of an official state visit and provides the president and first lady the opportunity to honor the visiting head of state and his or her spouse. It is a courtesy, an expression of goodwill, and a way of extending hospitality. It brings to mind the tradition of breaking bread with friends to seal a friendship.”

A US state dinner is “a formal declaration to celebrate the fact that we recognise that head of state and that we welcome him or her in a show of civil hospitality. They are America’s guest of honor for that evening,” Frank Ruta, a former White House executive sous-chef, told Foreign Policy in 2019.

“A state dinner is a way for a nation to acknowledge an ally,” columnist Roxanne Roberts told News4. “It’s a way of making a very formal proclamation of friendship.”

Importance of state dinners

A state dinner showcases “power and influence” and provides a more “festive” setting for talks about “the important business of government,” according to WHHA.

“It’s a way of highlighting American food and culture, because there’s always entertainment afterward,” Roberts told News4.

However, it is more than just food. “It isn’t just about food and entertainment, but about keeping America’s alliances together,” Matthew Costello, senior historian at the WHHA, said.

History of state dinners

The first state dinner for a foreign head of state dates back to December 1874 when US president Ulysses S Grant hosted King David Kalakaua of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

According to CNN, as America’s clout grew globally, the “attractiveness of getting facetime with a US President” through these state dinners became “crucial”.

“The desire for state dinners really accelerated with the coming of the World Wars,” Costello was quoted as saying by CNN.

“Franklin Roosevelt, in particular, realised they’re a chance to get information, directly from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. In 1939, for example, Roosevelt invited King George VI, the first time a British monarch came to visit an American president, and he did so just as the Nazis were starting to advance.”

After the White House was remodelled in 1902 under Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency, it became a “more appropriate setting for the nation’s official entertaining,” according to Betty C Monkman of the WHHA.

Since then, the White House has hosted several dignitaries at grand state dinners.

Former President Ronald Reagan hosted Soviet Union’s General Secretary Mikhail S Gorbachev in December 1987.

In 2001, George W Bush threw a white-tie state dinner for (the now-late) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, “to mark the 400th anniversary of the English settlement of Jamestown, Virginia,” as per WHHA.

The then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama invited Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur for a state dinner at the White House in 2009.

ALSO READ: From Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, when Indian PMs addressed US Congress

First Lady’s crucial role

“To this day, presidents and first ladies continue to set the tone of their administration’s entertainment. The first lady and her staff are responsible for the elaborate planning and attention behind the glitter and ceremony of the state dinner. These formal dinners involve the creation of invitations and guest lists, menus, flowers, table settings, seating arrangements, and entertainment for the evening,” according to the WHHA website.

Menu for PM Modi’s state dinner

The menu has been prepared keeping in mind that the Indian prime minister is a vegetarian.

First Lady Jill Biden told the media on 21 June that she asked guest Chef Nina Curtis — who specialises in plant-based cuisine — to work with the White House staff to set the menu for the state dinner, as per PTI.

“We have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine, also seasoned with Indian elements and flavors,” Curtis was quoted as saying by CBS News.

“We are also very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the International Year of the Millets. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu and the Indian cuisine elements throughout the menu,” she added.

While the first course includes marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce, the main course includes stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

Upon request, the guests will also be served sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped Millet cakes and summer squashes.

Guests can relish rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake in the dessert.

The wine menu includes Stone Tower Chardonnay “Kristi” 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

For entertainment, Joshua Bell, an American violinist and conductor, and Penn Masala, a South Asian a cappella group have been invited. ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band Chamber Orchestra, US’ oldest continuously playing professional music group, will also perform.

Before Modi, President Biden had hosted French president Emmanuel Macron and South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol for state dinners.

With inputs from agencies

