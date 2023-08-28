What we know about Vyommitra, the female humanoid that ISRO is sending on the Gaganyaan mission

Less than a week after Chandrayaan-3’s iconic Moon landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the much-delayed Gaganyaan mission.

On Saturday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh gave an important update on India’s first mission to send people into space, stating that the mission’s trials would start in October.

He said that the second stage of the project will see the launch of “Vyommitra,” a space-travelling humanoid robot dressed in female attire.

“After these two phases, astronauts numbering between one and three will be sent as part of the manned mission of the Gaganyaan project. I think this might start by 2024,” Singh told NDTV, adding, “Bringing back the astronauts is as important as sending them… if everything goes perfectly, then we can have a go-ahead.”

Let’s take a look.

Also read: After wooing Moon, India sets up date with Sun as Aditya-L1 mission to launch in September, says ISRO chief

What is Vyommitra?

Vyommitra, a female robot, was unveiled at the inaugural session of the “Human Spaceflight and Exploration — Present Challenges and Future Trends” event in January 2020.

The term, which is a combination of two Sanskrit words — Vyoma (Space) and Mitra (Friend) — has been designed for the unmanned Gaganyaan mission. Since she lacks legs, she is referred to as a half-humanoid robot. She can bend sides and forward, though.

India Human Space Mission ‼️#ISRO to conduct first in-flight Crew module abort test in start of October 2023 🇮🇳 After it 1st Unmanned mission in which a Humanoid “Vyommitra” will be send & then finally Indian Astronaut in Space by 2025 said Jitendra Singh, Science Minister. pic.twitter.com/wEvwrfZxbB — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) August 26, 2023

The design, development, and integration of the robot were carried out by the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU), while its fingers were constructed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a sister ISRO facility located in Thumba, according to The Hindu.

According to IISU director Sam Dayala Dev, who spoke to The Hindu in October last year, the AI-enabled robot is made to fly aboard a rocket and survive stress and vibrations while in flight. With the ability to speak, see, and make facial expressions, it has been created to resemble a human.

Special teams from the IISU, which creates navigational systems for ISRO launch vehicles, had been working on the humanoid for a number of months.

The news outlet had reported that Vyommitra would also receive a digital twin. Using computer simulations, the “twin” will test the control systems in microgravity. Collaboration with academic institutes like the IITs would be used to build the twin.

Vyommitra will travel with astronauts on manned missions in addition to the unmanned Gaganyaan mission. The purpose of Vyommitra is to perform specific tasks in order to analyse how astronauts might behave. She will mimic every action that astronauts are required to take and respond to them in two languages.

She will monitor via module parameters, alert you, carry out life support procedures, carry out tasks like operating switch panels, and imitate other human actions in space throughout the uncrewed flight.

Also read: Explained: What is Gaganyaan’s abort test and how will it ensure crew safety?

What is Gaganyaan mission?

The ambitious Gaganyaan project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2019 Independence Day address. It is an ambitious plan of sending Indians to space.

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, an Indian, has travelled to space. He did this, though, while a cosmonaut on a Russian spacecraft. The Gaganyaan project, on the other hand, will be sending a crew of three into a 400-kilometre orbit for a three-day mission and returning them safely to the planet. On their way back, the team will land on Indian Ocean waters.

The mission entails the development of numerous crucial technologies, such as human-rated launch vehicles for safely transporting humans to space, a system that simulates the life support systems of the Earth’s environment, and an emergency escape supply, among others. Prior to the manned trip, unmanned missions will demonstrate the safety and dependability of all systems, according to ISRO.

For the Gaganyaan mission, four people have already been shortlisted, all of them are pilots in the Indian Air Force. They are being trained in India and Russia, according to a 2020 India Today report. In parallel, medical professionals from the Indian Air Force will travel to France to receive training in keeping track of the wellbeing of astronauts who will launch into space.

Gaganyaan’s achievement will make India the fourth country to send people into space. According to Union Minister Singh, this much was delayed because of COVID-19.

Furthermore, according to the Times of India, another progress for the Gaganyaan programme is the completion and delivery by the business of the second crew module sub-assembly designated for uncrewed missions. Construction on the orbital module preparation facility is also finished.

The facility has been authorised for the test vehicle mission integration activities, and the Gaganyaan launchpad augmentation works are in progress.

To secure the safe return of astronauts on such a mission, Singh pointed out that much planning is necessary in advance.

Also read: ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission

With inputs from agencies