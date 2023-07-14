Chandrayaan-3’s launch successful: Meet the team behind India’s Moon mission

India successfully launched its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota today (14 July). “Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around Earth … Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath said following the lift-off at 2.35 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France, also congratulated ISRO for the successful launch. “Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!”

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Let’s meet the team behind India’s third lunar journey and the second attempt at a soft landing on the Moon’s surface.

S Somanath

ISRO carried out the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 under the leadership of its chairman S Somanath.

#WATCH | ISRO chief S Somanath says, “Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth…Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and… pic.twitter.com/S6Za80D9zD — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Speaking to NDTV earlier, the ISRO chief said they have taken additional measures this time to ensure the lander and rover reach the Moon’s surface even if certain elements do not go as planned.

“We have added new instruments to handle failures, new algorithms to handle off-nominal situations, new approaches to soft land in case of not-availability, any such measurements and total uncertainty”, the ISRO chief said.

A day ahead of the launch, Somanath offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Sullurpeta. A team of ISRO scientists team had also visited the Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple in the southern state with a miniature model of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to offer prayers.

P Veeramuthuvel

P Veeramuthuvel, a native of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, is the project director of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He joined ISRO as a scientist in 1989, as per a News9 report.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Veeramuthuvel took charge of India’s third moon mission in 2019.

He succeeded Muthayya Vanitha, who served as the project director of Chandrayaan-2. During India’s second moon mission, Veeramuthuvel was the point person for ISRO’s negotiations with United States ‘ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), reported Business Standard.

Veeramuthuvel was previously the deputy director of the Space Infrastructure Programme Office at ISRO headquarters, the report added.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission takes off from Sriharikota,Andhra Pradesh. 🚀LVM3 Launch Vehicle Mk III takes the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO). 🌝#Chandrayaan3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover… pic.twitter.com/pbhxmZO0Eq — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 14, 2023

S Unnikrishnan Nair

S Unnikrishnan Nair is the director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). As per Business Standard, Nair and his team are responsible for various key functions of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Nair, who has a PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT(M), Chennai, is the founding director of the Human Space Flight Centre in Bangalore.

As per the VSSC website, Nair has contributed to developing various aerospace systems and mechanisms for Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3).

LVM3 was the rocket trusted by ISRO for sending its Chandrayaan-3 satellite to the moon.

Chandrayaan 3 successfully separated from LVM3-M4 rocket ISRO scientists announce the successful separation of the Satellite from the launch Vehicle. The Satellite has now been injected into the desired Orbit to begin its journey to the Moon.#Chandrayaan3 | #ISRO | @isro pic.twitter.com/rupngrrZj7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 14, 2023

A Rajarajan

As per Business Standard, A Rajarajan is the chairman of the Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) which approves the launch.

Currently, Rajarajan is serving as the director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota. “He has extensively worked in the area of design and development of composites products and played a pivotal role in developing many innovative technologies for the development of composites for Satellites & Launch Vehicle sub-systems,” says the SHAR website.

Chayan Dutta

Chayan Dutta will supervise the launch control operations of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Hailing from Assam’s Lakhimpur district, Dutta is an alumnus of Tezpur University, reported Times of India (TOI).

He is currently working as Scientist/Engineer-G at UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Department of Space, as per East Mojo.

According to Tezpur University, Dutta is heading the “on board command telemetry, data handling and storage system,” of the lander in Chandrayaan-3, noted TOI.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been entrusted with the responsibility. This mission represents a significant milestone for our nation and the global scientific community”, Dutta said in a message to his alma mater.

Others

S Mohana Kumar is the mission director of the third moon mission, while Biju C Thomas is the Vehicle/Rocket director, reported IANS.

One of the major differences between the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 missions was that the former was helmed by women. While Vanitha was the project director of Chandrayaan-2, Ritu Karidhal was the mission director.

Although several women were involved in Chandrayaan-3, the mission was led by male scientists.

“There are about 54 female engineers/scientists who worked directly in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. They are associate and deputy project directors and project managers of various systems working at different centres,” a senior ISRO official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

If all goes well with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the lander and rover will safely touch down on the Moon’s surface by 23-24 August.

With inputs from agencies