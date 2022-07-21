Explained: What is Gaganyaan’s abort test and how will it ensure crew safety?

Abort missions are instances when the crew needs to escape the spacecraft mid-flight in case of a failure. In the planned abort missions, ISRO will be testing the systems that can help the crew in such a situation

To ensure crew safety on India’s first manned flight to space in 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be conducting two unmanned ‘abort missions’. These two abort demonstrations for the Gaganyaan mission will be conducted in September and December this year.

Minister of State in the Space Department, Dr Jitendra Singh, wrote in an answer to Parliament on Wednesday that the first milestone for the Gaganyaan mission will be undertaken in the last quarter of 2022 with the first abort demonstration mission.

What is the Gaganyaan mission?



As per ISRO, the Gaganyaan mission envisages undertaking a manned spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). It will lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration programme in the long run.

The objective of Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate indigenous capability to undertake human space flight missions to LEO. As part of this programme, two unmanned missions and one manned mission are approved by the government.

The total cost of the Gaganyaan mission is approximately Rs 9000 crore.

What is an abort mission?

Abort missions are instances when the crew needs to escape the spacecraft mid-flight in case of a failure. In the planned abort missions, ISRO will be testing the systems that can help the crew in such a situation.

According to a report by The Indian Express, ISRO already conducted a pad abort test in 2018, in which the crew can escape from the spacecraft in case of an emergency at the launch pad.

How will ISRO conduct the abort missions?

According to the Indian Express, the space agency has developed test vehicles that can send the systems up to a certain height, simulate failure, and then check the escape system.

During the first test mission, the test vehicle will be launched to an altitude of 11 kilometers where the crew module will separate from it. The crew module will further go to a total height of 15 kilometres above the sea level, before falling back in the Bay of Bengal.

The crew capsule will fall back on earth with the help of parachutes.

In the December abort mission, ISRO will launch the crew module to a higher altitude and will repeat a similar scenario to perfect the system.

As per a report by The Times of India, which cites an ISRO scientist, one ejected from the test vehicle, the crew module will have a free fall.

“We will be demonstrating the crew escape system in an in-flight abort scenario. This means navigation and guidance, control systems and parachutes will be demonstrated. A success in this will give us the confidence to expedite a lot of other processes,” the scientist said.

Gaganyaan’s escape system was designed with five “quick-acting” solid fuel motors with a high burn rate propulsion system, and fins to maintain stability. The crew escape system will separate from the crew module by firing explosive nuts.

According to TOI, ISRO has four such test vehicles prepared, two missions of which will be conducted later this year.



With inputs from agencies

