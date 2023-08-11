ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a series of tests on drogue parachutes, which would play a pivotal role in stabilising the crew module and reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry in the planned Gaganyaan human space flight mission.

The Gaganyaan mission hopes to safely transport astronauts to Space and back. Drogue parachutes are deployed to decrease speed and stabilise rapidly moving objects.

During the three comprehensive tests conducted at the RTRS facility, a range of real-world scenarios were simulated to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes, ISRO said in a statement.

“The first test simulated the maximum reefed load, marking a groundbreaking introduction of reefing in a mortar-deployed parachute within India. The second test emulated the maximum disreefed load, while the third test showcased the deployment of the drogue parachute under conditions mirroring the maximum angle of attack experienced by the Crew Module during its mission,” it said.

“These successful RTRS tests serve as a critical qualification milestone for the drogue parachutes, confirming their readiness for integration into the upcoming test vehicle-D1 mission,” it added.

Notably, earlier this year, the RTRS tests of pilot and apex cover separation parachutes were also conducted, further accentuating the progress of the Gaganyaan mission’s parachute system development.