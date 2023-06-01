RSV, influenza, and Covid-19 outbreaks have dominated this winter.

But as the season was ending, a little-known virus called human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, which causes similar symptoms, such as lower lung infection, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and fever, was just getting started.

According to respiratory virus surveillance systems run by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, increased this spring.

The most vulnerable populations for these infections — young children and the elderly — were overrepresented in hospital intensive care units, reported CNN.

Nearly 11 per cent of tested specimens were HMPV positive at their peak in mid-March, a figure that is roughly 36 per cent higher than the typical, pre-pandemic seasonal peak of seven per cent test positivity.

Here is all the information you need to know about the respiratory virus that this season went completely unnoticed.

What is human metapneumovirus?

According to the CDC, human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is an illness that affects the upper respiratory system.

While it can affect people of all ages, the federal agency United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notes that the risk is higher for small children, older adults, and those with compromised immune systems.

According to the CDC Cases of a little-known virus, Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) are surging. The virus causes a lower lung infection, hacking cough, runny nose, sore throat, & fever. Young children & seniors are the most vulnerable. — Aftab Khan, MD (@aftab_usa) May 29, 2023

The CDC says HMPV was discovered by Dutch virus hunters in 2001 and is a member of the Pneumoviridae family, which also includes the respiratory syncytial virus, explained Wion News.

They collected 28 samples from kids in the Netherlands who had respiratory infections that were not explained. Even though several of the kids were critically unwell and needed mechanical ventilation, no known infections were found in their blood, reported CNN.

Although human metapneumovirus only makes up a small part of all unknown viruses, it accounts for around the same number of infections as RSV or influenza. But nobody is aware of it. Dr John Williams, a paediatrician at the University of Pittsburgh who has devoted his career to studying HMPV vaccines and treatments, refers to it as “the most important virus you’ve never heard of.”

What are the symptoms?

The American Lung Association (ALA) states that people with HMPV experience mild symptoms like colds. In healthy people, symptoms typically subside on their own after two to five days.

According to the CDC, frequent symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to experience more severe illness, wheezing, breathing difficulties, and asthma flare-ups.

Secondary infections, such as bronchiolitis, bronchitis, and pneumonia, can also happen and may call for medical treatment, according to the ALA.

How is it transmitted?

According to the CDC, human metapneumovirus has been spreading similarly to other viruses through airborne particles produced by coughing and sneezing, physical contact with an infected person, or handling objects contaminated with the virus before touching the nose, eyes, or mouth.

Like the flu, RSV, and cold viruses, the CDC believes the virus is more likely to spread throughout the winter and spring months.

Is there a vaccine for the virus?

As per CDC, there is no vaccine to protect against HMPV or antibiotic medication to treat it.

Wion quoted William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases and preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, as saying, “We try to make you feel better and make sure that your breathing is okay while your body fights off the virus.”

He believes serious situations in which persons have been reported to be having respiratory problems are uncommon, adding that although “We can put them in an intensive care unit and treat them there,” most people recover fully on their own.

Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus that has been around for decades, as opposed to the novel coronavirus and its subtypes that cause covid, Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease expert at the University of California in San Francisco said, according to Wion.

“Hopefully, in the future, we will actually see advances against human metapneumovirus. But we’ve been living with it for a long time. This is not one that is going to cause a pandemic,” she stated.

The American Lung Association states that over-the-counter drugs are often used as a treatment for HMPV symptoms because they typically go away on their own. The voluntary health organisation advises patients with more severe symptoms, such as wheezing, to seek medical attention. A doctor may then prescribe steroids and a temporary inhaler.

Viral infections are not treated with antibiotics; only bacterial infections are. But USA Today quoted Dr Rick Malley, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital, as saying that HMPV is linked to a higher chance of getting bacterial pneumonia, which is normally treated with medicines.

“This virus is probably a very important co-conspirator in causing pneumonia, specifically pneumococcal pneumonia,” he claimed. “Just because a person has a virus doesn’t necessarily mean that there isn’t a bacterium nearby.”

How to prevent yourself from the virus?

It is possible to lessen the risk of hMPV transmission by maintaining excellent hygiene, which includes routine hand washing, concealing coughs and sneezes, and avoiding close contact with sick people.

Following general preventative measures against respiratory illnesses, such as receiving a flu shot and having a strong immune system, can also offer additional security.

