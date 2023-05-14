COVID-19: India reports 1,272 new cases, three deaths

As many as 1,272 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active cases have dipped to 15,515, while the death toll has increased to 5,31,770 with three deaths, as per the data updated on Sunday.

While two deaths were reported from Punjab, one was from West Bengal, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674). The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,33,389 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

