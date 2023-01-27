This British actor is the most handsome man in the world: How science proves it

Bridgerton star Regé -Jean Page is officially the most handsome man in the world. We are not saying it, science is.

The 34-year-old actor, who essayed Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the British period drama, was analysed using ancient scientific research. The results proved his face was a real money-maker, according to Metro.co.uk.

Page was found to be 93.65 per cent accurate according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection. What’s this equation and how is it calculated? We take a look.

What is the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi?

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, also known as the golden section, golden mean, or divine proportion, is an irrational number that’s approximately equal to 1.618, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The origins of the number can be traced back to Euclid, who mentioned it as the “extreme and mean ratio” in the Elements.

The equation is used by renowned architects and artists to produce their masterpieces, according to Jagran TV.

Thousands of years later, scientists used this mathematical formula to assist them to understand why some people are viewed as beautiful while others are not.

As per the report, the measurement for determining attractiveness is made from the hairline on the forehead to the space between the eyes, then to the base of the nose, and finally to the base of the chin.

What is the Golden Face Ratio of Regé-Jean Page?

According to New York Post, British cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva found that the 34-year-old actor’s face is 93.65 per cent perfect in terms of the Golden Ratio.

As per the UK outlet Metro, De Silva used computer technology to calculate the proportions of Page’s face.

He said, “These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful. And the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery.”

“Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes,” the Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon stated, adding, “He had easily the highest score … His eye spacing and the positioning of his eyes also scored highly.”

The doctor added that his “perfectly shaped lips” also scored highly, and “the only mark he got that was slightly lower was for his nose width and length.”

Which other celebs have a Golden Face ratio?

Chris Hemsworth and Michael B Jordan are two hot guys who come in right after Page, each with a score of 93.53 per cent and 93.46 per cent, respectively.

According to Dailymail, De Silva said that Chris Hemsworth was a “narrow winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

He said, “Hemsworth is now one of the biggest movie stars in the world after first finding fame because of his clean-cut good looks on the Aussie soap Home and Away. He has the old-fashioned matinee idol glamour of the Hollywood stars of yesteryear and that scores very highly when you are measuring classical beauty.”

While Michael B Jordan was a “close second and topped the scores for the width and length of his nose and came second for his chin.”

Harry Styles placed fourth with 92.30 per cent, followed closely by British soccer star Jude Bellingham with 92.22 per cent.

For Styles, the plastic surgeon said that the singer scored “an almost perfect 99.7 per cent for his chin.” “He was second highest for his eye spacing. It is no surprise that he is fast becoming a movie heartthrob as well as a singing superstar.”

As for Jude Bellingham, De Silva said that the sensation at the World Cup scored highly for the almost perfect positioning between his lips and his nose. He said his overall face shape had one of the lowest scores in the top ten.

Other celebrities who made it to the list are – Robert Pattinson at 92.15 per cent, Chris Evans at 91.92 per cent, George Clooney at 89.91 per cent, Henry Golding (87.98 per cent), and Dwayne Johnson (86.07 per cent).

More about Regé -Jean Page’s career

Regé -Jean Page gained massive popularity with his breakout performance as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated drama Bridgerton, reported IMDb.

British-Zimbabwean actor Page’s character’s storylines largely concluded in the opening volume of Julia Quinn’s original books. Thus, he did not return for the second season of the record-breaking Regency romance drama.

On the big screen, he has featured alongside Nnamdi Asomugha and Tessa Thompson in Amazon’s Sylvie’s Love. He also appeared in Netflix’s The Gray Man, which was helmed, written and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.

His previous television credits include the Shonda Rhimes series named For The People and Roots. Other popular works in his credits include Dungeons & Dragons, The Saint’s reboot, and The Sandman: Act II.

Recently, the actor announced that he will executively produce and star alongside Glen Powell in the television series, Butch and Sundance.

