The beauty of fiction is that it can transport you into a different world and time through its stories, characters and immaculate world building. OTT platforms have taken it upon themselves to bring to life wildly popular mediaeval-genre novels that are being loved on paper with a huge fanbase. Below is a list of five such films and series that have been adapted from novels and are being loved by the viewers!

MY POLICEMAN

Novel: My Policeman by Bethan Roberts | Where to Watch: Prime Video

Set in 1950s Brighton, this book tells the tale of two characters whose lives are forever changed by their obsessive love for Tom, a policeman. The novel is adapted into a film of the same name, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, and directed by award-winning director Michael Grandage. A Prime Video production, the film premiered in the Toronto International Film Festival, and released in select theatres before premiering on the streaming service.

BRIDGERTON SERIES

Novel: Bridgerton Novel Series by Julia Quinn | Where to Watch: Netflix

This eight instalment series is set between 1813 and 1827, and follows the stories of the Bridgerton family in London high society. A Netflix adaptation of the same name, the series has Shonda Rhimes and Sarah Dollard as executive producers. Starring Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and many others, the OTT platform has two seasons of the show already out, and is gearing up for a third.

CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY

Novel: Catherine Called Birdy by Karen Cushman | Where to Watch: Prime Video

Set in 13th century England, Karen Cushman’s ‘94 release won a Newbery Honor and Golden Kite Award in 1995. Adapted by Lena Dunham for a Prime Video original film, the movie premiered to rave reviews from critics and audiences worldwide. Catherine Called Birdy’s eclectic star cast includes Bella Ramsay, Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn and Billie Piper in pivotal roles.

THE EMPIRE

Novel: Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford | Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Beginning from the year 1494, this multi-novel series traces the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire in India. Disney+ Hotstar adapted this into a series titled The Empire, created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. The series stars Drashti Dhami, Dino Mario, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Seal and others.

PERSUASION

Novel: Persuasion by Jane Austen | Where to Watch: Netflix

Published posthumously, Persuasion received much love from the Jane Austen community, being revered as one of the last novels completed by the author. Netflix adapted the popular novel into a film starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Harvis and Henry Golding as main leads.

