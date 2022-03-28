There is not a lot that separates the second season of Bridgerton, from a formulaic, hammy, '90s Bollywood family drama.

The first season of Bridgerton created quite a stir when it was released, and left behind passionate viewers-turned-fans, which meant that hopeful eyes were impatiently waiting for season two to hit their screens.

Honestly, I had loved Season 1 of the show despite its obvious lack of reason and rationale, but expecting these two from a corny, escapist, period drama is the Western equivalent of expecting logic from a Rohit Shetty film. When you sign up for this kind of television, it is naïve to expect common sense, and thus there was no disappointment. It was every bit seductive, charming, and tinseled, especially with the Duke (Rege-Jean Page) and his infectious smile. However, the second instalment is lacking all, the sultry, the glamour, and especially the Duke. The Duke Of Hasting’s absence is a void that cannot be filled, and is felt excruciating throughout the tiresome eight episodes, each almost an hour long.

The second season focuses on the eldest son of the Bridgerton clan. The Viscount, Anthony Bridgerton is all set to find himself a Viscountess, and has been deemed the most eligible bachelor of the season. Let it be known that Lord Bridgerton has no interests in trivial matters such as that of love or companionship, because he marries purely out of duty, except he is blissfully unaware about the storm that is yet to hit him. On walks, Kate Sharma and her sister Edwina Sharma with their mother, Mary Sharma. Kate, much like Anthony, has devoted herself to her family, and is in town to find her sister the perfect match for marriage. Miss Edwina instantly catches the Viscount’s eye, as someone who is sensible, and agreeable enough to make a Viscountess, and the mother of his children. However, the problem arises when there is sizzling chemistry between Kate and Anthony. The two vex each other, and attempt to disguise the attraction to the world, as well as to themselves by despising each other, but soon the denial falters, and enticement gets the better of them.

All said and done, for all the irresistibility that Bridgerton tries to show between Anthony and Kate, the two’s onscreen chemistry seems to prove otherwise. The passion, and magnetism is missing terribly, except for a scene or two. The desire to be swooned is left unsatiated, so much so, that even some of the most intimate scenes (there are very few, as compared to season 1) fail to evoke so much so as a flicker of inducement. The pale, bland, and luster-less romance feels forced, and drawing comparisons to the previous couple (Daphne and Simon) is instinctive especially since their chemistry is unforgettably smoldering.

As for the sub-plots, these include the identity of Lady Whistledown (revealed in first season) as a point of interest for none other than the Queen of England herself, who is determined to expose her. The narrative, although a tad bit interesting, is too juvenile and one-dimensional to garner any excitement. There is also, Portia Featherington, who is sly, devious, and cunning to say the least. Lady Featherington’s plans make for apathetic stories, which in retrospect, made Anthony and Kate’s dull romance look fervent.

There is the cliche-ridden trope of a love-hate relationship, a cancelled wedding and jilted groom, a devoted woman who refuses to ask for what she wants, and alas, there is even the instrumental title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to top it all.

Moreover, the so-called Indian representation in the show is nothing more than a joke, or more aptly put, tokenism. If the excruciatignly enunciated 'Shawma' instead of Sharma was not enough, then Miss Edwina pronounces the name of one of the greatest poets to ever exist, Ghalib’s name as Ghulib. I wonder, is this how we shall feel included and represented in Western Cinema and television? I do not think so because representation is about respect, and the lack of even a glimmer of effort in authenticity makes it evident there is none of that here. It is not representation if you are out to gain some woke points.

Bridgerton Season 2 is lackluster, modest, and somber, despite the bright-yellow gowns, the opulent setting, and the melodramatic hairdos. Its biggest failure lies in the fact that it did not live up to the standards of its predecessor.

