Aero India 2023, the aerospace exhibition in Bengaluru, is off to a flying start. The five-day event at Yelahanka Air Force Station, with the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’ began with Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leading the Gurukul formation during the flypast.

Inaugurating the 14th edition of the show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The skies of Bengaluru is a testimony to a growing India. Participation of countries in large numbers shows the world’s trust in India. There was a time when Aero India was limited to being a show… today it has become India’s strength.”

The prime minister added that Aero India reflected India’s new strength and aspirations. “Today, India is not just a market for defence companies in the world. India is a potential defence partner today. This partnership is even with those nations that are much ahead in defence sector, nations that are looking for a dependable partner for their defence requirements,” he further stated.

The event, which is seeing participation of 809 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, is guaranteed to thrill spectators and there are a few big ‘Made in India’ attractions that will grab eyeballs. For those who can’t make it to Bengaluru, don’t fret — here’s a guide at what’s big at Aero India 2023.

LCH Prachand

Aero India 2023 will serve as a platform for ‘Made in India’ weapons, with the LCH Prachand leading the way. Senior military officers will fly in the chopper at the show this year.

Inducted into the Indian Air Force in October last year, the LCH Prachand is India’s indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). The Prachand boasts of being the only attack helicopter in the world, which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 metre (16,400 feet) with considerable load of weapons.

Made in India Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’ in Indian Army colours outside the India Pavilion at Aero India in Bengaluru. Senior military officers will fly in the chopper at the aero show this year. The LCH was inducted into the defence forces last year. pic.twitter.com/u9R1rT6IXj — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

As per the defence ministry, the LCH Prachand is a 5.8-tonne class combat helicopter with potent ground attack and aerial combat capability. It possesses modern stealth characteristics and formidable night attack capability.

The Prachand can fly at a maximum speed of 288 kmph and has a combat radius of 500 km, which can go up to a service ceiling of 21,000 feet, making it ideal to operate in Siachen.

Incidentally, the need for the LCH was first realised during the 1999 Kargil War. At the time, the armed forces needed a helicopter which could operate at high altitudes and deliver precision strikes — the existing choppers couldn’t meet these targets. This, in turn, laid the foundation for the LCH Prachand.

BrahMos missiles

This year’s Aero India show will also feature models of the air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile along with the BrahMos NG missile.

The BrahMos supersonic missile has a flight range of up to 290 km with supersonic speed all through the light, ensuring lower dispersion of targets, quicker engagement time and non-interception by any known weapon system in the world.

The BrahMos can be launched from land, sea and air, and has an identical configuration for all three. It is currently in service in all these three areas.

Also on display will be the BrahMos-NG (next generation) missile model. According to defence officials, the NG will weigh almost half as much as the current air-launched version. With this, a SU-30MKI will be able to carry up to four BrahMos-NG missiles, while the Light Combat Aircraft can carry two missiles.

HAL’s HLFT-42

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is displaying a scaled model Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42 at the show this year. The trainer could play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to a report in The Print, sources in the defence and security establishment said that the aircraft could plug the gap between subsonic jet training — that takes place on Hawk-132 — and supersonic jet training — which takes place on an actual fighter like the MiG-21.

😁🇮🇳 HF-24 'Marut' was the "Spirit of Tempest"; HLFT-42 is going to be "Storm"#AeroIndia2023#IADN pic.twitter.com/7SH9tbmnvj — Indian Aerospace Defence News (IADN) (@NewsIADN) February 12, 2023

Officials want HAL’s HLFT-42 to replace the Swiss-made Pilatus aircraft bought in 2012 for training.

Jetpacks

Remember the time we saw movies and were awestruck when we saw soldiers using jetpacks. Well, reel has turned real with this being displayed at Aero India. Earlier in January, the Indian Army had floated Request for Proposal (RFP) for 48 jetpacks with modern propulsion system including Turbine engines, Electric and Hybrid systems.

A model of a soldier wearing a jet pack being developed by an Indian start-up is displayed at the India Pavilion to be inaugurated at Aero India show in Bengaluru tomorrow. The Indian Army has issued a tender to buy 48 jetpacks for troops deployed along the northern borders pic.twitter.com/nEcVQWflAF — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2023

As per their request, the Army is seeking jetpacks that have a speed of over 50 kmph and its payload carrying capacity should not be less than 80 kg.

India will be the third nation to deploy jetpacks behind the United States and the United Kingdom.

Other major attractions

Scaled models of the Tejas MK-2 and the Fifth Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft are also being featured at the Bengaluru exhibition.

For the unaware, the Tejas Mark-2 is believed to be a more powerful version of the homemade Tejas jet. The jet has been described as a 4.5-generation machine, incorporating more advanced technologies.

India’s fifth generation fighter jet has long been in the pipeline and if all goes as planned, the prototype will take flight by 2028.

About the Aero India show

Now billed as Asia’s largest air show, the Aero India was first held by the defence ministry, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Space and the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in 1996.

It is expected that251 agreements worth approximately Rs 75,000 crore will be signed at the event between various Indian and foreign defence companies.

Moreover, about five lakh visitors are expected to attend the event physically and millions more will connect through the internet.

