Centre clears Tejas Mark-2 project: Why this new fighter jet is a big deal for the Indian Air Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the Tejas Mark-2 project at a cost of over Rs 10,000 crore. The LCA Mk-2, equipped with a more powerful engine, is expected to succeed fighters like the Mirage-2000s, Jaguars and MiG-29s in the IAF's fleet

The good news for India’s Armed Forces continues. It has been reported that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has cleared the Tejas Mark-2 project — a more capable version of the indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

This is an important move not only towards the significant capability enhancement of IAF but a move closer to the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) campaign.

Here’s all we know about the project and how it will be a boost for the Indian Air Force.

Details about the Tejas Mark-2 project

The Tejas Mark-2 is believed to be a more potent version of the indigenous Tejas multirole combat jet. Tejas is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter manufactured by the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, the government has sanctioned around Rs 10,000 crore for the project, and the LCA Mk-2 is likely to take first flight in two years, setting the stage for its production and subsequent operational availability around 2028.

The Tejas Mark-2 has been described as a 4.5-generation machine that will not only have 70 per cent indigenisation (as opposed to the 62 per cent of the Mark IA), but will incorporate more advanced technologies to be built in India.

The jet will be fitted with more powerful GE-414 engines, giving it a longer combat range and greater capacity to carry weapons than the existing Tejas Mark-1 (GE-404 engines). Defence expert Ajai Shukla has reported that while there is no change in the size of the wings, they have been pushed outwards, effectively increasing the fighter’s wingspan by 300 mm.

Additionally, the Tejas Mark-2 has a 21st century look. Ahead of the wings, a canard has been added, creating a resemblance with contemporary fighters such as the Rafale, Eurofighter or the Sukhoi-30MKI. The canard provides an additional control surface that creates a vortex, increasing the lifting capability and agility of the aircraft.

Sources involved in the deal have been quoted as saying that the Tejas Mark-2 will be equipped with superior radar, better avionics and electronics, and will be capable of carrying a higher weapons payload.

Besides the weapon payload and the engine, the Tejas Mark-2 would have its internals rearranged, to make it more accessible and maintenance friendly.

When can we expect the new jets?

The CCS clearing the project makes the jet one step closer to reality.

Earlier, the Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, had said that the first high-speed trials of the jet will start in 2023.

As per a PTI news report, he said the structural package and other work on the Tejas Mark-2 is progressing well and its production is likely to start somewhere around 2025.

“Tejas Mark-2 is likely to roll out by August-September of 2022 after that the first flight will take some time. The first high-speed trial of the jet will start in 2023 and we expect the production to start somewhere around 2025,” he was quoted as telling news agency PTI.

Asked about the weapon package for Tejas Mark-2, Madhavan did not give a direct reply and said it will be decided at a later stage depending on requirement and changing dynamics.

However, it has been reported that the jet will carry the indigenous Astra Mark 1 and Mark 2 missiles. It would also carry Rudram anti-radiation missiles.

Why the Tejas Mark-2 is important?

The clearance for the Tejas Mark-2 comes as a huge boost for the Indian Air Force.

“This is a much awaited and welcome decision. IAF is grappling with a shortage of fighter squadrons, and LCA Mk-2 will play a key role in plugging capability gaps,” Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retired), director general, Centre of Air Power Studies, told Hindustan Times.

The IAF currently has 30 fighter squadrons as against the sanctioned strength of 42, which is insufficient at a time when the country faces threats from both China and Pakistan.

Officials in the establishment have been quoted as saying that the LCA Mark-2 fighter will replace the Jaguar and Mirage 2000 fighters when they are phased out after 10 years.

The new Tejas is a very formidable aircraft that will certainly add more teeth to the IAF inventory.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.