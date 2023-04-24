PM Modi to launch Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday. The train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

The new Vande Bharat Express will cover 11 districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will be on a visit to Kerala on 25 April where he will lay the foundation stone and launch various development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore.

The Kochi Water Metro, a first-of-its-kind project, will also be launched during the prime minister’s visit. The metro will connect 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

PM Modi has a lot on his to-do list during his visit to the southern state. He lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of the Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Lastly, he will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

With inputs from ANI

