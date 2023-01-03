In a world obsessed with good looks and slim figures, Ozempic, a diabetes drug, has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok for its ability to help reduce weight.

The hashtag Ozempic already has already garnered over 360 million views on TikTok.

The once-a-week medication called ‘Hollywood’s worst kept secret’ is also rumoured to be behind the weight loss of Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Last year in November, billionaire Elon Musk credited the drug for his dramatic weight loss.

What is Ozempic and how safe it is to use? Why has there been a shortage of this drug? Let’s find out.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is an injectable drug for adults suffering from type 2 diabetes.

It helps in regulating blood sugar levels and insulin.

Ozempic and Wegovy are the brand names for an anti-diabetes medication called semaglutide.

Semaglutide which is an active ingredient in these drugs “mimics a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food”, says Euronews Next.

The medication makes people feel full for longer and also lowers hunger and food cravings, notes National Geographic.

While Danish company Novo Nordisk-manufactured Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, semaglutide at a higher dose – Wegovy – got a nod in 2021 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating obesity and other weight-related medical issues.

The studies sponsored by Novo Nordisk show that people who take semaglutide may lose weight.

“Ozempic is FDA approved for the treatment of diabetes only. It is not a weight loss medication. Its sister medication, Wegovy, is specifically approved for the treatment of weight,” Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist in the US specialising in obesity medicine and endobariatrics, told Forbes Health.

Safety and side effects

Experts say Ozempic is a safe medication but not for everyone.

The drug can also reduce chances of heart attacks and strokes, Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine physician-scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital, said as per Forbes Health.

Robert Gabbay, the American Diabetes Association’s chief scientific and medical officer, says Ozempic is important for people with diabetes. “Not only does it lower blood glucose and weight but it has been shown to decrease cardiovascular events — heart attacks — one of the leading causes of death for those living with diabetes,” he told National Geographic.

It must be noted that taking semaglutide can help in losing weight but most of it will be regained when stopped using, especially if no lifestyle changes are made.

“Studies show that stopping Ozempic completely will likely lead to regaining most of the weight lost within several months,” Rekha Kumar, practicing endocrinologist at an academic medical center in New York City, told Forbes Health.

Moreover, the drug is not for everyone.

Children under 18, pregnant people, and people who have pancreatitis and Type 1 diabetes, are among those who should avoid this drug.

A medical professional must be consulted before taking the medication.

Taking Ozempic can lead to some short-term side effects such as gastrointestinal issues including nausea, constipation and diarrhoea.

Some rare and serious side effects of the drug include inflammation of the pancreas, hypoglycemia, changes in vision, thyroid tumours or cancer, kidney issues and so on, says Ozempic manufacturer.

US National Library of Medicine warns that Ozempic “may increase the risk that you will develop tumors of the thyroid gland, including medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) which is a type of thyroid cancer. Laboratory animals who were given semaglutide developed tumours, but it is not known if this medication increases the risk of tumours in humans”.

Crunch of Ozempic

The off-label use of Ozempic, which means using it in other ways than intended, has triggered a worldwide shortage of the drug.

Amid the “serious” spurt in demand, Australia said last year that Ozempic will not be available till March end 2023. Authorities in the UK and Australia have also warned influencers not to promote such drugs online, as per Euronews Next.

Acknowledging the shortage of the medication, Novo Nordisk said in a statement that it had invested $1.6 billion last year only to increase its production capacity. “We are committed to working closely with authorities in affected markets to minimise the impact on patients and we are doing everything we can to be able to meet demand as fast as possible”, the company said.

The company also told Euronews Next that “it adheres to high ethical standards as well as all regulations and does not promote or prompt any off-label promotions of its products”.

Dr McGowan suggests against using Ozempic for cosmetic weight loss purposes, saying the off-label use of the drug is “greatly impacting” its availability for those who require it the most – people with type 2 diabetes, reported National Geographic.

