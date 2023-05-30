9 Years of Modi Government: Why PM gets full marks for foreign policy

During his nine years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the adoration of people from across the world. Foreign diplomacy is a highlight of his tenure; the PM leader has put India on the world map like no other leader has.

His popularity is evident by the rockstar welcome he receives on overseas visits. Everyone wants an encounter with Modi. It is not us saying this… it is US president Joe Biden. Recently during a meeting of Quad leaders in Tokyo, Biden said, “You are causing me a real problem…” Wonder why. Modi is making his first state visit to the US in June and Biden is flooded with requests to attend events where the Indian leader would be speaking.

What makes Modi stand out are his powerful addresses, his candid attitude and of course, the heartfelt hugs. He has travelled to several nations, big and small, renewed long-forgotten ties and forged new ones.

We take a look at the many firsts in the PM’s foreign diplomacy.

The visit to Papua New Guinea

Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Papua New Guinea earlier this month. And what a touching welcome he received.

As the PM landed in the country on 21 May, his counterpart from Papua New Guinea James Marape gave him a warm embrace and then bent down to touch the Indian leader’s feet as a mark of respect.

Speaking at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit in Port Moresby, the PM told leaders of 14 Pacific Island nations that India would be a “reliable development partner”.

Taking a dig at China, Modi said, Modi said, “Those we considered trustworthy, it turned out they were not standing by our side in times of need. During these challenging times, an old saying has proven true: ‘A Friend in need is a friend indeed’.”

“I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time [the Covid pandemic]. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar; India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries,” he added.

Papua New Guinea and Fiji also conferred the highest civilian awards on the PM.

Breaking the ice with Denmark

In May last year, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict raged on, PM Modi embarked on a key Europe trip. His visit to Denmark – the first by an Indian PM – in two decades was even more significant.

Relations between India and Denmark had turned hostile after Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 2002 Copenhagen trip when then-premier Anders Fogh Rasmussen gave India advice on how to deal with Pakistan and Kashmir. Since then no prime minister had visited the country, and in 2009 when Manmohan Singh went to Copenhagen for a United Nations meeting he did not hold any bilateral talks with the Danes.

Then the Purulia “arms drops” case became a bone of contention between the two nations. But with Modi’s visit, there has been a thaw in the ties.

Presiding over UNSC meet

In a first for India after independence, PM Modi presided over a meeting during New Delhi’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 9 August 2021. He chaired a debate, titled, “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation”.

The PM outlined a five-principle framework for the debate. The first was removing barriers to maritime trade. In this context, Modi highlighted SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), a 2015 Indian framework for regional maritime security.

“For free, maritime trade, it is also necessary that we fully respect the rights of the seafarers of other countries,” he said.

A first in the making… With India as President of @UN Security Council in August, an Indian Prime Minister may perhaps preside, albeit virtually, a Council meeting for 1st time on 9 August 2021. Pic: From last visit of PM Shri @narendramodi to UN in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OxaZbKZsNq — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) August 1, 2021

Rwanda, yet another first

During a three-nation tour to Africa in July 2018, the PM picked a country that no other Indian premier had set foot in before. Modi made a two-day visit to Rwanda, one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Bilateral meetings with President Paul Kagame, delegation-level talks and meetings with business leaders and Indian communities were held.

A defence cooperation agreement was signed between the two countries and India also announced that it would open a mission in Rwanda.

The historic visit to Israel

On 4 July 2017, Modi landed in Tel Aviv, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel. He called the visit “ground-breaking”, as he was welcomed at the airport by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The visit was seen as a turning point in the relationship between the two nations. For years, India and Israel worked together on counter-terrorism and New Delhi has regularly purchased arms from the Jewish state. Yet no Indian premier had visited the country before. This had a lot to do with Cold War politics, the fear of alienating India’s Muslim population and angering the Arab world.

But Modi is a man who makes his own rules.

A year later, he hosted Netanyahu in India.

A quick stop at Ramallah

In February 2018, Modi became the first prime minister to make an official visit to Palestine to boost long-standing political and economic ties. He landed at the Palestinian Authority’s presidential headquarters in Ramallah.

History in the making. In a first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine, PM @narendramodi on the way to Ramallah in a chopper provided by Jordan government and escorted by choppers from Israel Air Force. pic.twitter.com/Nx7AtyLS8W — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 10, 2018

India has historically supported the Palestinian cause, but no prime minister has ever visited it before. Palestinian leaders had termed the visit as “historic,” whereas India’s foreign ministry called it “truly memorable and history in making”.

During a three-hour stopover, the PM delivered a speech in the presence of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas. He endorsed a “sovereign, independent” Palestine.



Addressing the British Parliament

In 2015, Modi was the first-ever Indian leader to speak at the British Parliament. His speech, peppered with humour and historical references, received a standing ovation at the UK Parliament’s Royal Gallery, according to an Indian Express report.

He also spoke on terrorism and radicalisation.

In his address before the British lawmakers, Modi said, “There are many things on which it is hard to tell anymore if they are British or Indian: The Jaguar or the Scotland Yard, for example…. And, our strongest debates are whether the Lord’s pitch swings unfairly or the wicket at Eden Gardens cracks too early. And, we love the Bhangra rap from London just as you like the English novel from India.”



A significant visit to the UAE

In August 2015, Modi visited the United Arab Emirates. The trip had major strategic and economic dimensions but what made it even more significant was the fact that it was the first visit to the Gulf Arab country by an Indian prime minister in over three decades and Modi’s maiden visit to an Islamic country.

It was Indira Gandhi who last visited the country in 1981.

The prime minister addressed thousands of Indian expats at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. He held talks with leaders on trade, investment, and security.

New Delhi’s engagement with West Asia had taken a backseat, but Narendra Modi revived that.

Making a mark in Mongolia

Sandwiched between Russia and China, Mongolia is considered India’s spiritual neighbour. Yet, no PM has visited the country until 2015. Modi visited Mongolia in May of that year.

With China’s growing aggression, the leader realised that the East Asian nation is significant to India.

“Ours is a relationship that is not measured on the scale of commerce or driven by competition against others. It is a relationship of immeasurable positive energy that comes from our spiritual links and shared ideals,” the PM said, strengthening ties with the nation.

He addressed the Mongolian Parliament and launched a strategic partnership with the country.

SAARC leaders invited to 2014 swearing-in

Modi started rewriting the rules even before he took oath on 26 May 2014. As prime minister-elect, he invited heads of the governments of all South Asian states.

Foreign envoys working in New Delhi have attended swearings in the past, but no world leader had been invited to the ceremony, which was until 2014 seen as a domestic event.

In a first, the heads of state of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were invited to the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Despite speculation, then-Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif attended the event.

Today, nations turn to India for help during crisis, for advice and more. Modi has truly redefined foreign diplomacy and he has big plans for the future.

With inputs from agencies

