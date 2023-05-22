Modi gets Fiji, Papua New Guinea’s highest civilian honours: The many international awards conferred on PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was given the highest civilian honours of Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Modi on Sunday arrived in Papua New Guinea on his maiden visit to the country to host a key summit to boost bilateral ties between India and 14 Pacific island nations.

The Prime Minister’s Office said very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea and just a handful of non-Fijians had been bestowed such honours.

Let’s take a look at some other awards conferred on the prime minister:

Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo

Bhutan in December 2021 announced its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.

His Majesty highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic, Tshering added.

Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person, the Prime Minister’s Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

Legion of Merit

Prime Minister Modi in 2020 was given the Legion of Merit by the United States of America under then president Donald Trump.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to be conferred with this huge honour which was established by former United States president Franklin D Roosevelt in 1942.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the US, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien at the White House.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC 45 Archived (@WHNSC45) December 21, 2020

Order of Zayed Award

The United Arab Emirates in 2019 gave Prime Minister Modi Order of Zayed Award in April 2019.

Humbled to be conferred the ‘Order of Zayed’ a short while ago. More than an individual, this award is for India’s cultural ethos and is dedicated to 130 crore Indians. I thank the UAE Government for this honour. pic.twitter.com/PWqIEnU1La — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

According to The Quint, this award, presented by the UAE’s crown prince, has in the past been given to kings, presidents, and heads of states in the past.

The highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates, Modi was the 17th recipient of the award after Russia’s Vladimir Putin and England’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Order of St. Andrew Award

Modi in 2019 was awarded the Order of St Andrew the Apostle – the highest order of the Russian Federation.

Modi tweeted:

Honoured to receive this prestigious award. I thank President Putin and the people of Russia. Foundations of India-Russia friendship are deep & the future of our partnership is bright. Extensive cooperation between our nations has led to extraordinary outcomes for our citizens. https://t.co/4ppEC7ZAWe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2019

Modi was given the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, for his role in promoting close ties between the two countries.

The Russian government said Modi was given the highest state decoration of Russia for “exceptional services” in promoting a special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples.

A Russian official said the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’ is awarded to prominent statesmen, public figures and those working in the fields of science, culture and arts in recognition of their exceptional services in promoting prosperity and glory of Russia.

The order can also be awarded to foreign heads of state for outstanding services.

The Order was established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great, in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia.

The foreign awardees of the award included President of China Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Geydar Aliev.

The award ceremony is usually held at the St Andrew Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.



The Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin

Maldives in June 2019 awarded Prime Minister Modi its Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin.

This is Maldives’ highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.

Modi was given the award during his two-day state visit to the country by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance

Modi in 2019 was awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance – a top honour of Bahrain.

I humbly accept The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. This is a recognition of India’s strong friendship with Bahrain, which goes back hundreds of years and is expanding rapidly in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/Ct3zTIGZnx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019



This came in the backdrop of Modi’s trip to Bahrain – the first ever by an Indian prime minister – where he held talks with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on various bilateral and regional issues.

Seoul Peace Prize

Modi in 2019 was given the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth.

Modi was the 14th recipient of the award.

Past laureates included former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and renowned international relief organizations like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam.

The Seoul Peace Prize was established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul. The award was established to crystalise Korean people’s yearning for peace on the Korean peninsula and in the rest of the world.

The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 was conferred the ‘Grand Collar of the State of Palestine’ by President Mahmoud Abbas.

The award recognises Modi’s key contribution to promote relations between India and Palestine.

The Grand Collar is Highest order given to foreign dignitaries — Kings, Heads of State/Government and persons of similar rank.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia, King Hamad of Bahrain, President Xi Jinping of China, have all been given this honour

The commendation reads “In recognition of his wise leadership and his lofty national and international stature, and in appreciation of his efforts to promote the historic relations between the State of Palestine and the Republic of India; in acknowledgment of his support to our people’s right to independence and freedom so that peace prevails in the region.”

President Abbas conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on Modi after the conclusion of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to make an official visit to Palestine.

Champions of Earth

Modi in 2018 was given the Champions of Earth award — the United Nation’s highest environmental honour.

The world needs bold leadership on #climateaction. I thank India for setting an example and was pleased to present Prime Minister @narendramodi with the Champions of the Earth Award pic.twitter.com/QchKIOVdQP — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 3, 2018

The prime minister was bestowed the honour for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single-use plastic in India by 2022.



The Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud

Modi in 2016 was given the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi was conferred Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour, the King Abdulaziz Sash pic.twitter.com/rUhhgTAowP — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 3, 2016

This is the highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries.

The honour is named after founder of the modern Saudi state, Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Barack Obama, David Cameron, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe and Indonesia’s Joko Widodo have all received this honour.

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan

In 2016, Afghanistan conferred its highest civilian honour – the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan – on Modi.

The award is bestowed by the Afghan government on Afghan nationals as well as foreigners in appreciation of their services.

The citation on the medal reads: “nishan-e dawlati Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan”, or “State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan.”

The award is named after the Afghan national hero, Amanullah Khan (Ghazi), who championed the cause of Afghanistan’s freedom. He was the ruler of the Emirate of Afghanistan from 1919-1929 who led Afghanistan to independence.

Modi was given the award by then president Ashraf Ghani after the inauguration of the landmark Afghan-India Friendship Dam in Herat.

With inputs from agencies

