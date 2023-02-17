Nikki Yadav murder: How Sahil Gahlot attempted to conceal the crime and how he was caught

The discovery of a young woman’s body inside a refrigerator at a Delhi dhaba and the news of her alleged murder by her live-in partner has shocked the entire country.

The Delhi police have now learned that Nikki Yadav’s murder occurred in a broad daylight in a public place, and not at night.

The accused, Sahil Gahlot confessed that he tried to conceal the murder by deleting chats from Yadav’s cellphone. He even admitted that he lied to her father that she has gone on a trip and left her phone with him.

Let’s take a closer look at new revelations.

The chats that were deleted

After he killed the 22-year-old, Gahlot deleted chats and other data from his girlfriend Nikki Yadav’s mobile phone, police said on Thursday, according to PTI.

Earlier, the accused had confessed to the police that he had left Yadav’s Uttam Nagar residence over 15 days before the incident, however, he went there again after his engagement on 9 February and spent the night there with her.

The police said that Yadav had already made plans to Goa with him, however, since she couldn’t book Gahlot’s tickets via a travel app, they decided to go to Himachal Pradesh.

“They went to Nizamuddin Railway Station in his car where they found that they will have to board a bus from Anand Vihar Bus Terminus but when they reached there, they were informed that the bus will start from the Kashmiri Gate ISBT,” the officer said.

They used Google Maps and took the route from Dilshad Garden. From the Kashmiri Gate flyover, he took the exit towards Nigam Bodh Ghat.

Outside the Nigam Bodh Ghat, there was a fight between the two during which he killed her, PTI quoted police sources as saying.

With her dead body beside him, Gahlot deleted all chats and other data from Yadav’s phone and drove to his dhaba. He drove through Majnu ka Tila bypass, Madhuban Chowk, Paschim Vihar, Janakpuri, and Uttam Nagar to reach Mitraon village, they said.

Gahlot too wanted to marry Yadav, but his family was not ready for this. They wanted him to marry the woman of their choice, they said.

The lie about a trip

Two days after Yadav was killed, her father contacted Gahlot to inquire about his daughter’s whereabouts.

According to PTI, since Yadav’s father could not reach her, he obtained Gahlot’s number.

The police learned that her father spoke to Gahlot twice, who informed him that Yadav had gone on some trip and he was not aware of anything else.

Gahlot also told him that he did not go with Yadav as he was getting married, however, she left her phone with him before going away.

Notably, at that time, Yadav’s phone was actually with him which he took after strangling her to wipe all chats and call logs.

He was about to dispose of the phone but before that police received a tip-off from a common friend and recovered the body four days after the murder.

The big tip-off

On Thursday, the police revealed that a mutual friend of the couple had informed them of the murder.

According to the news agency, Gahlot intended to dispose of Yadav’s body after his wedding on 10 February.

However, a common friend, who sensed something suspicious, provided a tip to the police, which resulted in Gahlot’s arrest and the recovery of the body in his dhaba freezer on Tuesday, 14 February.

As per the police sources, the common friend detected the crime because he noticed something off about Gahlot’s expression.

Murder in broad daylight

Gahlot, during the interrogation by Delhi Police, has revealed that he spent hours driving around with Yadav on the night of 9 February.

He later killed her the next morning between 8.30-9 am, using his data cable in the car in a parking lot near Nigambodh Ghat, which is located in the heart of the National Capital, reported ANI.

It should be mentioned here that the police are working to establish a strong case against the accused by gathering enough evidence from CCTVs and other technical evidence and forensic analysis.

The Crime Branch officials have also questioned several people around Yadav’s rental home in Uttam Nagar. They have gathered CCTV footage from security cameras in the Uttam Nagar-Nizamuddin-Kashmiri Gate area, which the accused visited on the day of the alleged crime.

