A cancelled trip to Goa, long drive & murder: What happened between Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gahlot

As the Delhi Police continues to investigate the horrifying Nikki Yadav murder case, shocking details and the sequence of what happened on the day of the crime have emerged.

In the incident that is eerily similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Sahil Gahlot (24) murdered his live-in partner after a tussle and then stuffed her body inside the refrigerator of his dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village for two to three days after her death.

Gahlot, who is a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, has been arrested and sent to five-day police remand.

Here are some shocking details that have emerged in the past two days.

Sahil’s engagement celebration

According to PTI, Sahil Gahlot, a recent pharma graduate, danced and enjoyed himself with his friends at his engagement ceremony on 9 February.

He later strangled his live-in partner Nikki Yadav (22) and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator following a heated argument, police claimed on Wednesday.

The following day, Gahlot got married, they said.

A trip to Goa

While narrating the sequence of events, the accused told police that he had left Yadav’s residence around 15 days before the incident but after his engagement on 9 February, he visited her Uttam Nagar residence and spent the night there with her, reported PTI.

During his stay there, Yadav had allegedly managed to convince Gahlot to go on a short trip before his marriage on 10 February, they said.

“Yadav had already made plans that she wanted to go to Goa with him and had already booked her tickets but when she tried booking Gahlot’s ticket through a travel application, his ticket could not be booked. So they changed the plan and decided to visit Himachal Pradesh.”

“They went to Nizamuddin railway station in his car where they found out that they will have to board a bus from Anand Vihar bus Terminus but on reaching there, they were informed that the bus will start from the Kashmere Gate ISBT,” the officer said.

The murder

As per PTI, after reaching Kashmiri Gate ISBT, the accused parked his car and both of them started having a conversation about his scheduled wedding, police said.

The car, a Hyundai Verna, that was used by Gahlot during the alleged crime belongs to his cousin brother, identified as Ashish, reported News18.

During questioning, Gahlot told police that during their conversation, Yadav showed her displeasure over his engagement and that he was about to marry another woman.

She urged him to go on a trip with her to Himachal Pradesh. Gahlot was in double mind since he was also under pressure from his family to marry the woman they had fixed his marriage with.

“His wedding plan made her angry and she showed her displeasure.”

Indian Express quoted its sources as saying that the pair fought for “almost an hour inside the car.” And, infuriated, Gahlot strangled her.

According to the report, Gahlot “panicked” and roamed the area for a few hours as he did not know what to do.

He reached his dhaba at around 4-5 am and allegedly hid the body inside the refrigerator. The dhaba reportedly had not been operational for a long time.

Gahlot reportedly then went home and prepared for the wedding function. He tied the knot to another girl on 10 February.

CCTV footage retrieved

The Delhi police retrieved CCTV footage from Yadav’s Uttam Nagar residence on Wednesday. In the video, she was seen performing menial tasks, several hours before she was murdered by her live-in partner.

The footage is dated 9 February – the same day when Gahlot got engaged.

Cctv footage of #NikkiYadav hours before her murder by her beau #SahilGehlot Nikki was strangled with the cable of the mobile charger at ISBT. #Jhajjar pic.twitter.com/skc8V36Fbq — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) February 15, 2023

In the first footage with a timestamp of 1.10 pm, Yadav can be seen taking clothes upstairs to her rented home, while in the second one which bears a timestamp of 9.27 pm, she is seen peeping out of a door of her residence before leaving the premises, only to return within a minute.

Strangulation marks found on the victim’s body

According to News18, the police revealed the body was found intact inside the refrigerator and started decomposing at a slow pace.

The police sources told ANI that post-mortem reports suggest that Yadav died due to suffocation.

“There were strangulation marks on her neck and no other injuries were found on the body,” the police sources said.

With inputs from agencies

