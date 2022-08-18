Mini Cooper, Rs 52-lakh horse, Gucci bag: Gifts that Jacqueline Fernandez received from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has now been named as an accused in a Rs 200-crore money-laundering case, received lavish gifts from conman ‘boyfriend’ Sukesh Chandrashekar. He gave her an Arabian horse, three Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh each and designer bags. But that’s not all

It’s a romance gone wrong. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who had an alleged affair with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, is now in big trouble. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team probing Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200-crore money-laundering scam has now named Fernandez as an accused.

The Houseful star was named in a supplementary charge sheet in which the probe agency said that the alleged conman gave her gifts worth more than Rs 5 crore from the money he swindled. Fernandez was aware that the gifts were brought from this ill-gotten wealth.

“Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his long-time associate and co-accused in this case to deliver the said gifts to her,” the ED had then said in a statement.

So what did Fernandez receive?

Diamonds, designer bags, and more

Among the expensive gifts that the actor received was an Arabian horse worth Rs 52 lakh, three Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh each, designer clothes and gym wear, designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, Louis Vuitton shoes, and Hermes bracelets.

According to transcripts of the interrogation, Fernandez also received bags from Yves Saint Laurent and Dior, three shoes from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin, two outfits from Gucci, perfumes, two diamond earrings, a multi-coloured diamond bracelet, reports NDTV.

Fernandez also received a Mini Cooper which she reportedly returned. Chandrashekhar arranged private jet trips and hotel stay for the Sri Lankan actor on different occasions.

Gifts for the Fernandez family

According to ED, Chandrashekhar also showered gifts on her family. He gave a loan of USD 1,73,000 to Fernandez’s sister Geraldine, who lives in the United States. He also gave her brother a BMW car, a Rolex watch and a loan of Rs 15 lakh.

However, the conman, who has been accused of extortion, in a separate questioning countered Fernandez’s claims and said that she was not telling the complete truth. “No, she is not telling the truth. Through Deepak Ramnani (who has also been arrested), I transferred $180,000 and BMW (X5) to Geraldine,” he claimed.

“I have gifted her 15 earrings, five Birkin bags, and other bags from YSL, Gucci… I also gifted her Cartier bangles and Tiffany bracelets. These jewellery and earrings are diamond-studded and approximately Rs 7 crore,” he added. He said that he gifted her parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche, reports News18.

In April, the ED attached the actor’s funds to the tune of Rs 7.27 crore and Rs 15 lakh cash, calling them “proceeds of crime”.

Chandrashekhar and Fernandez claimed to have met only twice in Chennai. They had reportedly been in touch over the telephone for six months.

Fernandez said they have spoken on the phone from February 2021 to August 2021. However, if Chandrashekar is to be believed, they were talking from the end of January 202l.

According to ED investigations, the actor was in regular contact with him until he was arrested in August 2021.

Even Nora Fateh’s name cropped up



Fernandez is not the only one embroiled in the controversy. Even actor Nora Fatehi’s name has cropped up during the investigation and she too was summoned by the probe agency in October last year.

Chandrashekhar gifted Fatehi a BMW S series vehicle which was registered under the name of Mehboob Khan. He gave the car at Fatehi’s request, reports The Economic Times.

The crimes of Chandrashekhar

Chandrashekar was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

A total of eight people have been arrested in the case including Chandrashekhar's Leena Maria Paul.

With inputs from agencies

