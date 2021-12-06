The Enforcement Directorate had opened a LOC against Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Sunday stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular). The Enforcement Directorate had opened a LOC against the actor in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline wanted to go to Dubai for a show. She has been let go after brief questioning and has been informed that she has to appear before the probe agency in Delhi.

For the unversed, the case is based on the FIR of Delhi police’s economic offenses wing against Sukesh Chandrasekar and others over alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion of about Rs 200 crore. He has also been accused of extorting Rs 200 crores from the wife of a former Ranbaxy promoter claiming that he would get her husband out of jail.

Jacqueline has also been summoned multiple times by the ED in connection with the case. Last she appeared before the agency was on 20 October. As per the reports, the agency wanted to confront her with the main accused Sukesh, and his wife Leena Maria Paul, and record the actor’s statement again.

Earlier, reports of Jacqueline and conman Sukesh dating also surfaced. Reportedly, the conman used to call Jacqueline from inside the prison and used to send her expensive gifts. Apart from this, it was also reported that Sukesh had hidden his real identity from Jacqueline and was impersonating a big personality while talking to her. However, the Bollywood actor denied the dating reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.